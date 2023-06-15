Target Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend by 1.9 Percent

MINNEAPOLIS, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per common share, a 1.9% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $1.08. The dividend is payable Sept. 10, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 16, 2023. The 3rd quarter dividend will be the company's 224th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held. With the increase announced today, 2023 is on track to be the 52nd consecutive year in which Target has increased its annual dividend.

