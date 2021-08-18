Target Corporation Reports Second Quarter Earnings

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Second quarter comparable sales grew 8.9 percent, on top of record growth of 24.3 percent last year.

Comparable sales growth was driven entirely by traffic.



Store comparable sales increased 8.7 percent, on top of 10.9 percent growth last year.



Digital comparable sales grew 10 percent, following growth of 195 percent last year.



Digital sales continue to be led by same-day services (Order Pickup, Drive Up and Shipt), which grew nearly 55 percent this year, on top of more than 270 percent last year.



More than 95 percent of Target's second quarter sales were fulfilled by its stores.

All five core merchandise categories delivered positive comparable sales, on top of last year's historic sales performance.

Second quarter GAAP EPS of $3.65 was 8.9 percent higher than last year, and Adjusted EPS 1 of $3.64 was 7.9 percent higher than last year. Second quarter GAAP and Adjusted EPS have doubled since Q2 2019.

Target's Board of Directors has approved a new, $15 billion share repurchase program.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, which reflected increases in both sales and profitability on top of record growth a year ago. The Company reported second quarter GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $3.65, up 8.9 percent from $3.35 in 2020. Second quarter Adjusted EPS of $3.64 grew 7.9 percent compared with $3.38 in 2020. The attached tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures. All earnings per share figures refer to diluted EPS.

1 Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes the impact of certain discretely managed items. See the tables of this release for additional information about the items that have been excluded from Adjusted EPS.

Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target Corporation, said, "In the second quarter, our business generated continued growth on top of record increases a year ago, reinforcing Target's leadership position in retail. We've spent years building and investing in the durable model we have today, which is supported by a differentiated strategy and the best team in retail.

Even after unprecedented growth over the last two years, we see much more opportunity ahead of us, and we're leaning into opportunities to invest in the long-term growth and resiliency of our business. Our team and operating model can seamlessly adapt to changes in the environment, and we're well-positioned to deliver outstanding performance in the back half of the year."

Fiscal 2021 Guidance

For the second half of 2021, the Company expects high single digit growth in comparable sales, near the high end of the previous guidance range.

The Company now expects its full year operating income margin rate will be 8 percent or higher.

Operating Results

Comparable sales grew 8.9 percent in the second quarter, reflecting comparable store sales growth of 8.7 percent and comparable digital sales growth of 10 percent. Total revenue of $25.2 billion grew 9.5 percent compared with last year, driven by total sales growth of 9.4 percent and a 20.0 percent increase in other revenue. Operating income was $2.5 billion in second quarter 2021, up 7.2 percent from $2.3 billion in 2020.

Second quarter operating income margin rate was 9.8 percent in 2021 compared with 10.0 percent in 2020. Second quarter gross margin rate was 30.4 percent, compared with 30.9 percent in 2020. This year's gross margin rate reflected pressure from higher merchandise and freight costs and the comparison over last year's change in the sales return reserve estimate. These pressures were partially offset by the benefit of low markdowns, favorable category mix, and a shift in fulfillment mix into lower-cost same-day fulfillment options. Second quarter SG&A expense rate was 19.3 percent in 2021, compared with 19.4 percent in 2020, reflecting the benefit of leverage from strong sales growth, partially offset by expense rate increases to normalized levels in various expense categories, such as marketing.

Interest Expense and Taxes

The Company's second quarter 2021 net interest expense was $104 million, compared with $122 million last year. The decrease was primarily due to lower average debt balances.

Second quarter 2021 effective income tax rate was 23.4 percent, compared with 22.8 percent last year. The rate increase was driven by significantly higher earnings, which diluted the benefit of fixed and discrete tax items.

Capital Deployment and Return on Invested Capital

The Company paid dividends of $336 million in the second quarter, compared with $330 million last year, reflecting a 3.0 percent increase in the dividend per share, partially offset by a decline in average share count.

The Company repurchased $1.5 billion worth of its shares in second quarter 2021, retiring 6.6 million shares of common stock at an average price of $233.81. As of the end of the second quarter, the Company had approximately $1.8 billion of remaining capacity under the repurchase program approved by Target's Board of Directors in September 2019.

In addition, the Company announced today that Target's Board of Directors has authorized a new, $15 billion share repurchase program. Repurchases under this program will begin upon completion of the 2019 program.

"For decades, Target's capital deployment priorities have remained the same: First, we fully invest in our business, in projects that meet our strategic and financial criteria. Then, we return capital to our shareholders through a thoughtful balance of dividends and share repurchases, within the limits of our middle-A debt ratings," said Michael Fiddelke, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Target Corporation. "Our continued strong operating performance and ability to generate cash have supported meaningful investments in our team and our business, along with the return of capital through both dividends and share repurchases. This new authorization reflects our confidence in the sustained, strong performance of our business, which will enable continued share repurchases in keeping with our long-standing capital deployment goals."

For the trailing twelve months through second quarter 2021, after-tax return on invested capital (ROIC) was 31.7 percent, compared with 17.2 percent for the trailing twelve months through second quarter 2020. The increase in ROIC was driven primarily by increased profitability. The tables in this release provide additional information about the Company's ROIC calculation.

Webcast Details

Target will webcast its second quarter earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. CT today. Investors and the media are invited to listen to the meeting at Investors.Target.com (click on link under "Upcoming Events"). A replay of the webcast will be provided when available. The replay number is 1-800-925-2388.

Miscellaneous

Statements in this release regarding second half and full year comparable sales growth and operating margin rates are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actions to differ materially. The most important risks and uncertainties are described in Item 1A of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,900 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting its corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews.

For more on the Target Foundation, click here.

TARGET CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended



(millions, except per share data) (unaudited)

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020

Change

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020

Change Sales

$ 24,826



$ 22,696



9.4 %

$ 48,705



$ 42,067



15.8 % Other revenue

334



279



20.0



652



523



24.8

Total revenue

25,160



22,975



9.5



49,357



42,590



15.9

Cost of sales

17,280



15,673



10.3



33,996



30,183



12.6

Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,849



4,460



8.8



9,358



8,520



9.8

Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)

564



542



4.0



1,162



1,119



3.9

Operating income

2,467



2,300



7.2



4,841



2,768



74.9

Net interest expense

104



122



(15.5)



212



239



(11.7)

Net other (income) / expense

(7)



(11)



(31.3)



(350)



11



NM(a)

Earnings before income taxes

2,370



2,189



8.3



4,979



2,518



97.7

Provision for income taxes

553



499



11.3



1,065



544



95.9

Net earnings

$ 1,817



$ 1,690



7.4 %

$ 3,914



$ 1,974



98.2 % Basic earnings per share

$ 3.68



$ 3.38



9.0 %

$ 7.89



$ 3.94



100.1 % Diluted earnings per share

$ 3.65



$ 3.35



8.9 %

$ 7.82



$ 3.91



100.1 % Weighted average common shares outstanding























Basic

493.1



500.1



(1.4) %

495.8



500.6



(0.9) % Diluted

497.5



504.4



(1.4) %

500.4



505.1



(0.9) % Antidilutive shares

—



—







—



—





Dividends declared per share

$ 0.90



$ 0.68



32.4 %

$ 1.58



$ 1.34



17.9 %

(a) Not meaningful.

TARGET CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (millions, except footnotes) (unaudited)

July 31, 2021

January 30, 2021

August 1, 2020 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,368



$ 8,511



$ 7,284

Inventory

11,259



10,653



8,876

Other current assets

1,604



1,592



1,463

Total current assets

20,231



20,756



17,623

Property and equipment











Land

6,148



6,141



6,027

Buildings and improvements

32,133



31,557



30,946

Fixtures and equipment

5,892



5,914



5,665

Computer hardware and software

2,260



2,765



2,631

Construction-in-progress

944



780



811

Accumulated depreciation

(20,133)



(20,278)



(19,341)

Property and equipment, net

27,244



26,879



26,739

Operating lease assets

2,503



2,227



2,233

Other noncurrent assets

1,407



1,386



1,405

Total assets

$ 51,385



$ 51,248



$ 48,000

Liabilities and shareholders' investment











Accounts payable

$ 12,632



$ 12,859



$ 10,726

Accrued and other current liabilities

5,600



6,122



5,057

Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings

1,190



1,144



109

Total current liabilities

19,422



20,125



15,892

Long-term debt and other borrowings

11,589



11,536



14,188

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

2,462



2,218



2,241

Deferred income taxes

1,146



990



1,121

Other noncurrent liabilities

1,906



1,939



1,980

Total noncurrent liabilities

17,103



16,683



19,530

Shareholders' investment











Common stock

41



42



42

Additional paid-in capital

6,332



6,329



6,248

Retained earnings

9,200



8,825



7,121

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(713)



(756)



(833)

Total shareholders' investment

14,860



14,440



12,578

Total liabilities and shareholders' investment

$ 51,385



$ 51,248



$ 48,000



Common Stock Authorized 6,000,000,000 shares, $0.0833 par value; 489,651,196, 500,877,129 and 500,252,831 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2021, January 30, 2021, and August 1, 2020, respectively.

Preferred Stock Authorized 5,000,000 shares, $0.01 par value; no shares were issued or outstanding during any period presented.

TARGET CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Six Months Ended (millions) (unaudited)

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020 Operating activities







Net earnings

$ 3,914



$ 1,974

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

1,300



1,245

Share-based compensation expense

138



104

Deferred income taxes

143



(12)

Gain on Dermstore sale

(335)



—

Noncash losses / (gains) and other, net

7



86

Changes in operating accounts:







Inventory

(606)



116

Other assets

3



(14)

Accounts payable

(311)



795

Accrued and other liabilities

(831)



822

Cash provided by operating activities

3,422



5,116

Investing activities







Expenditures for property and equipment

(1,338)



(1,414)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

15



10

Proceeds from Dermstore sale

356



—

Other investments

(5)



2

Cash required for investing activities

(972)



(1,402)

Financing activities







Additions to long-term debt

—



2,480

Reductions of long-term debt

(72)



(126)

Dividends paid

(676)



(662)

Repurchase of stock

(2,850)



(706)

Stock option exercises

5



7

Cash (required for) / provided by financing activities

(3,593)



993

Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents

(1,143)



4,707

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

8,511



2,577

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 7,368



$ 7,284



TARGET CORPORATION

Operating Results Rate Analysis

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (unaudited)

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020 Gross margin rate

30.4 %

30.9 %

30.2 %

28.3 % SG&A expense rate

19.3



19.4



19.0



20.0

Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales) expense rate

2.2



2.4



2.4



2.6

Operating income margin rate

9.8



10.0



9.8



6.5

Note: Gross margin rate is calculated as gross margin (sales less cost of sales) divided by sales. All other rates are calculated by dividing the applicable amount by total revenue. Other revenue includes $172 million and $343 million of profit-sharing income under our credit card program agreement for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021, respectively, and $158 million and $324 million for the three and six months ended August 1, 2020, respectively.

Comparable Sales

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (unaudited)

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020 Comparable sales change

8.9 %

24.3 %

15.3 %

17.7 % Drivers of change in comparable sales















Number of transactions

12.7



4.6



14.8



1.6

Average transaction amount

(3.4)



18.8



0.5



15.8



Comparable Sales by Channel

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (unaudited)

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020 Stores originated comparable sales change

8.7 %

10.9 %

13.0 %

6.0 % Digitally originated comparable sales change

9.9



195.4



27.3



168.9



Sales by Channel

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (unaudited)

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020 Stores originated

83.0 %

82.8 %

82.3 %

83.7 % Digitally originated

17.0



17.2



17.7



16.3

Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

Sales by Fulfillment Channel

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (unaudited)

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020 Stores

96.6 %

96.0 %

96.4 %

96.3 % Other

3.4



4.0



3.6



3.7

Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 % Note: Sales fulfilled by stores include in-store purchases and digitally originated sales fulfilled by shipping merchandise from stores to guests, Order Pickup, Drive Up, and Shipt.

RedCard Penetration

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (unaudited)

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020 Target Debit Card

11.6 %

11.8 %

11.9 %

12.2 % Target Credit Cards

8.7



8.7



8.6



9.2

Total RedCard Penetration

20.3 %

20.5 %

20.4 %

21.4 % Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding.



Number of Stores and Retail Square Feet

Number of Stores

Retail Square Feet (a) (unaudited)

July 31,

2021

January 30,

2021

August 1,

2020

July 31,

2021

January 30,

2021

August 1,

2020 170,000 or more sq. ft.

273



273



272



48,798



48,798



48,613

50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft.

1,510



1,509



1,505



189,624



189,508



189,224

49,999 or less sq. ft.

126



115



94



3,709



3,342



2,745

Total

1,909



1,897



1,871



242,131



241,648



240,582



(a) In thousands, reflects total square feet less office, distribution center, and vacant space.

TARGET CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide additional transparency, we have disclosed non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS). This metric excludes certain items presented below. We believe this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of our operations. This measure is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The most comparable GAAP measure is diluted earnings per share. Adjusted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EPS differently, limiting the usefulness of the measure for comparisons with other companies.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

Three Months Ended





July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020



(millions, except per share data) (unaudited)

Pretax

Net of Tax

Per Share

Pretax

Net of Tax

Per Share

Change GAAP diluted earnings per share









$ 3.65











$ 3.35



8.9 % Adjustments



























Gain on investment (a)

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (9)



$ (6)



$ (0.01)





Other (b)

(5)



(4)



(0.01)



25



18



0.04





Adjusted diluted earnings per share









$ 3.64











$ 3.38



7.9 %



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

Six Months Ended





July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020



(millions, except per share data) (unaudited)

Pretax

Net of Tax

Per Share

Pretax

Net of Tax

Per Share

Change GAAP diluted earnings per share









$ 7.82











$ 3.91



100.1 % Adjustments



























Gain on Dermstore sale

$ (335)



$ (269)



$ (0.54)



$ —



$ —



$ —





Loss on investment (a)

—



—



—



12



9



0.02





Other (b)

36



27



0.05



25



18



0.04





Adjusted diluted earnings per share









$ 7.34











$ 3.96



85.1 %

Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding. (a) Represented a (gain) / loss on our investment in Casper Sleep Inc., which was not core to our operations. We sold this investment during the fourth quarter of 2020. (b) Includes civil unrest-related losses, net of associated insurance recoveries, and headquarters office space impairments, none of which were individually significant.

Earnings before interest expense and income taxes (EBIT) and earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these measures provide meaningful information about our operational efficiency compared with our competitors by excluding the impact of differences in tax jurisdictions and structures, debt levels, and, for EBITDA, capital investment. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is net earnings. EBIT and EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate EBIT and EBITDA differently, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparisons with other companies.

EBIT and EBITDA

Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended



(dollars in millions) (unaudited)

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020

Change

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020

Change Net earnings

$ 1,817



$ 1,690



7.4 %

$ 3,914



$ 1,974



98.2 % + Provision for income taxes

553



499



11.3



1,065



544



95.9

+ Net interest expense

104



122



(15.5)



212



239



(11.7)

EBIT

$ 2,474



$ 2,311



7.1 %

$ 5,191



$ 2,757



88.2 % + Total depreciation and amortization (a)

633



604



4.9



1,300



1,245



4.5

EBITDA

$ 3,107



$ 2,915



6.6 %

$ 6,491



$ 4,002



62.2 %

(a) Represents total depreciation and amortization, including amounts classified within Depreciation and Amortization and within Cost of Sales.

We have also disclosed after-tax ROIC, which is a ratio based on GAAP information, with the exception of the add-back of operating lease interest to operating income. We believe this metric is useful in assessing the effectiveness of our capital allocation over time. Other companies may calculate ROIC differently, limiting the usefulness of the measure for comparisons with other companies.



After-Tax Return on Invested Capital







(dollars in millions) (unaudited)















Trailing Twelve Months







Numerator

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020







Operating income

$ 8,611



$ 4,968









+ Net other income / (expense)

346



(28)









EBIT

8,957



4,940









+ Operating lease interest (a)

84



87









- Income taxes (b)

1,918



1,076









Net operating profit after taxes

$ 7,123



$ 3,951











Denominator

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020

August 3, 2019 Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings

$ 1,190



$ 109



$ 1,153

+ Noncurrent portion of long-term debt

11,589



14,188



10,365

+ Shareholders' investment

14,860



12,578



11,836

+ Operating lease liabilities (c)

2,695



2,448



2,285

- Cash and cash equivalents

7,368



7,284



1,656

Invested capital

$ 22,966



$ 22,039



$ 23,983

Average invested capital (d)

$ 22,502



$ 23,011







After-tax return on invested capital

31.7 %

17.2 %









(a) Represents the add-back to operating income driven by the hypothetical interest expense we would incur if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases. Calculated using the discount rate for each lease and recorded as a component of rent expense within SG&A. Operating lease interest is added back to Operating Income in the ROIC calculation to control for differences in capital structure between us and our competitors. (b) Calculated using the effective tax rates, which were 21.2 percent and 21.4 percent for the trailing twelve months ended July 31, 2021, and August 1, 2020, respectively. For the twelve months ended July 31, 2021, and August 1, 2020, includes tax effect of $1.9 billion and $1.1 billion, respectively, related to EBIT, and $18 million and $19 million, respectively, related to operating lease interest. (c) Total short-term and long-term operating lease liabilities included within Accrued and Other Current Liabilities and Noncurrent Operating Lease Liabilities, respectively. (d) Average based on the invested capital at the end of the current period and the invested capital at the end of the comparable prior period.

