Target Corporation Reports Third Quarter Earnings

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced its third quarter 2025 financial results.

Third quarter net sales were $25.3 billion, 1.5 percent lower than 2024. Digital comparable sales grew 2.4 percent, led by more than 35% growth in same-day delivery powered by Target Circle 360. Food & Beverage and Hardlines ("Fun 101") delivered comparable sales growth in the quarter, offset by continued softness across the broader discretionary portfolio. Non-merchandise sales grew nearly 18 percent with Roundel, membership and marketplace revenues all growing double digits.

Third quarter GAAP EPS was $1.51 compared with $1.85 last year. Adjusted EPS 1 , which excludes non-recurring severance and asset-related charges, was $1.78.

To deliver newness, convenience and value this holiday season, Target will offer 2 : Over 20,000 new items — twice as many as the prior year — with more than half exclusive to Target. Thanksgiving meals for 4 under $20, with turkey at just 79 cents per pound. Lower prices on thousands of food, beverage and essential items to help consumers save on the products they rely on most. Thousands of trend-right gifts starting at $5, plus thousands of toys under $20. A suite of easy-to-use fulfillment options, including an expanded reach of next-day shipping available to more than half of the U.S. population.



The Company reported third quarter GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 and Adjusted earnings per share1 of $1.78 compared with GAAP and Adjusted EPS of $1.85 in 2024. The attached tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures. All earnings per share figures refer to diluted EPS.

"Thanks to the incredible work and dedication of the Target team, our third quarter performance was in line with our expectations, despite multiple challenges continuing to face our business," said Michael Fiddelke, incoming Chief Executive Officer of Target. "As we head into the all-important holiday season, our team is well-prepared and ready to serve our guests with the great products, value, and inspiration they expect from Target. At the same time, we continue to focus on the important work to deliver on our three key priorities: solidifying our merchandising authority, elevating the shopping experience, and further harnessing the power of technology to move at greater pace and consistency, all in support of a return to sustainable growth."

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company is maintaining its expectation of a low-single digit decline in sales.

Full-year GAAP EPS is now expected to be approximately $7.70 to $8.70. Full-year Adjusted EPS, which excludes the gains from the litigation settlements in the first quarter and severance and asset-related charges in the third quarter, is now expected to be approximately $7.00 to $8.00.

Operating Results

Net Sales of $25.3 billion in the third quarter were 1.5 percent lower than last year, reflecting a merchandise sales decrease of 1.9 percent, partially offset by a 17.7 percent increase in non-merchandise sales. Comparable sales decreased 2.7 percent in the third quarter, reflecting a comparable store sales decline of 3.8 percent, partially offset by comparable digital sales growth of 2.4 percent. Third quarter operating income, which includes the impact of non-recurring items, was $0.9 billion, 18.9 percent lower than last year. Excluding those non-recurring items, operating income was $1.1 billion.

Third quarter operating income margin rate, which includes the impact of non-recurring items, was 3.8 percent in 2025, compared with 4.6 percent in 2024. Excluding those non-recurring items, operating margin rate was 4.4 percent in 2025. Third quarter gross margin rate was 28.2 percent, compared with 28.3 percent in 2024, reflecting merchandising pressure from increased markdowns, partially offset by growth in advertising and other revenues, lower inventory shrink and efficiency gains in supply chain and digital fulfillment. Third quarter SG&A expense rate, which includes non-recurring items, was 21.9 percent, compared with 21.3 percent in 2024. Excluding those non-recurring items, SG&A expense rate was 21.3 percent in Q3 2025, in line with last year.

Interest Expense and Taxes

The Company's third quarter 2025 net interest expense was $115 million, compared with $105 million last year, reflecting higher average debt levels in the current year.

Third quarter 2025 effective income tax rate was 19.8 percent, compared with the prior year rate of 21.7 percent, reflecting the benefit of additional tax credits in the current year.

Capital Deployment and Return on Invested Capital

The Company paid dividends of $518 million in the third quarter, compared with $516 million last year, reflecting a 1.8 percent increase in the dividend per share, offset by the impact of a lower average share count.

The Company repurchased $152 million of its shares in the third quarter, retiring 1.7 million shares of common stock at an average price of $91.59. As of the end of the quarter, the Company had approximately $8.3 billion of remaining capacity under the repurchase program approved by Target's Board of Directors in August 2021.

For the trailing twelve months through third quarter 2025, after-tax return on invested capital (ROIC) was 13.4 percent, compared with 15.9 percent for the trailing twelve months through third quarter 2024. The tables in this release provide additional information about the Company's ROIC calculation.

Miscellaneous

1Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes the impact of certain discretely managed items. See the tables of this release for additional information. 2Pricing, promotions and availability may vary by location and at Target.com. Prices are pre-tax and some are not valid in Alaska or Hawaii.

TARGET CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended



(millions, except per share data) (unaudited)

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024

Change

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024

Change Net sales

$ 25,270

$ 25,668

(1.5) %

$ 74,327

$ 75,651

(1.7) % Cost of sales

18,137

18,402

(1.4)

53,168

53,700

(1.0) Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,536

5,459

1.4

15,486

15,969

(3.0) Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of

depreciation included in cost of sales)

649

639

1.7

1,936

1,883

2.8 Operating income

948

1,168

(18.9)

3,737

4,099

(8.8) Net interest expense

115

105

8.5

346

321

7.8 Net other income

(26)

(28)

(9.7)

(68)

(77)

(11.2) Earnings before income taxes

859

1,091

(21.3)

3,459

3,855

(10.3) Provision for income taxes

170

237

(28.4)

799

867

(7.9) Net earnings

$ 689

$ 854

(19.3) %

$ 2,660

$ 2,988

(11.0) % Basic earnings per share

$ 1.52

$ 1.86

(18.2) %

$ 5.85

$ 6.47

(9.6) % Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.51

$ 1.85

(18.2) %

$ 5.84

$ 6.45

(9.6) % Weighted average common shares outstanding























Basic

453.7

460.1

(1.4) %

454.4

461.6

(1.6) % Diluted

455.1

461.5

(1.4) %

455.7

462.9

(1.6) % Antidilutive shares

2.3

0.5





2.3

0.5



Dividends declared per share

$ 1.14

$ 1.12

1.8 %

$ 3.40

$ 3.34

1.8 %

TARGET CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (millions, except footnotes) (unaudited)

November 1, 2025

February 1, 2025

November 2, 2024 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,822

$ 4,762

$ 3,433 Inventory

14,896

12,740

15,165 Other current assets

1,984

1,952

1,956 Total current assets

20,702

19,454

20,554 Property and equipment, net

33,710

33,022

32,931 Operating lease assets

3,739

3,763

3,513 Other noncurrent assets

1,840

1,530

1,533 Total assets

$ 59,991

$ 57,769

$ 58,531 Liabilities and shareholders' investment











Accounts payable

$ 13,792

$ 13,053

$ 14,419 Accrued and other current liabilities

6,317

6,110

5,738 Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings

1,133

1,636

1,635 Total current liabilities

21,242

20,799

21,792 Long-term debt and other borrowings

15,366

14,304

14,346 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

3,542

3,582

3,418 Deferred income taxes

2,279

2,303

2,419 Other noncurrent liabilities

2,061

2,115

2,067 Total noncurrent liabilities

23,248

22,304

22,250 Shareholders' investment











Common stock

38

38

38 Additional paid-in capital

7,157

6,996

6,916 Retained earnings

8,777

8,090

8,009 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(471)

(458)

(474) Total shareholders' investment

15,501

14,666

14,489 Total liabilities and shareholders' investment

$ 59,991

$ 57,769

$ 58,531



Common Stock Authorized 6,000,000,000 shares, $0.0833 par value; 452,796,520, 455,566,995, and 459,244,995 shares issued and outstanding as of November 1, 2025, February 1, 2025, and November 2, 2024, respectively.

Preferred Stock Authorized 5,000,000 shares, $0.01 par value; no shares were issued or outstanding during any period presented.

TARGET CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Nine Months Ended (millions) (unaudited)

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024 Operating activities







Net earnings

$ 2,660

$ 2,988 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

2,331

2,215 Share-based compensation expense

197

229 Deferred income taxes

(21)

(58) Noncash (gains) / losses and other, net

8

(1) Changes in operating accounts:







Inventory

(2,156)

(3,279) Other assets

(294)

(265) Accounts payable

658

2,362 Accrued and other liabilities

102

(113) Cash provided by operating activities

3,485

4,078 Investing activities







Expenditures for property and equipment

(2,842)

(1,968) Other

52

26 Cash required for investing activities

(2,790)

(1,942) Financing activities







Additions to long-term debt

1,984

741 Reductions of long-term debt

(1,609)

(1,112) Dividends paid

(1,537)

(1,533) Repurchase of stock

(408)

(506) Shares withheld for taxes on share-based compensation

(65)

(98) Cash required for financing activities

(1,635)

(2,508) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(940)

(372) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

4,762

3,805 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 3,822

$ 3,433

TARGET CORPORATION

Operating Results

Net Sales Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (millions) (unaudited) November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024 Apparel & accessories $ 3,838

$ 4,003

$ 11,635

$ 12,161 Beauty 3,232

3,226

9,729

9,729 Food & beverage 6,008

5,917

17,499

17,308 Hardlines 3,190

3,152

9,786

9,634 Home furnishings & décor 3,908

4,185

10,789

11,612 Household essentials 4,542

4,715

13,321

13,828 Other merchandise sales 34

30

117

120 Merchandise sales 24,752

25,228

72,876

74,392 Advertising revenue (a) 241

167

621

459 Credit card profit sharing 119

148

395

433 Other 158

125

435

367 Net sales $ 25,270

$ 25,668

$ 74,327

$ 75,651

(a) Primarily represents revenue related to advertising services provided via the Company's Roundel digital advertising business offering. Roundel services are classified as either Net Sales or as a reduction of Cost of Sales or Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses, depending on the nature of the advertising arrangement.

Rate Analysis

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (unaudited)

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024 Gross margin rate (a)

28.2 %

28.3 %

28.5 %

29.0 % SG&A expense rate (a)(b)

21.9

21.3

20.8

21.1 Depreciation and amortization expense rate (exclusive of

depreciation included in cost of sales)

2.6

2.5

2.6

2.5 Operating income margin rate (b)

3.8

4.6

5.0

5.4

Note: Gross margin is calculated as Net Sales less Cost of Sales. All rates are calculated by dividing the applicable amount by Net Sales. (a) Reflects the impact of a reclassification of prior year amounts, which were not material, to conform with current year presentation. The reclassifications increased Cost of Sales with equal and offsetting decreases to SG&A Expenses. (b) SG&A Expenses and Operating Income for the three and nine months ended November 1, 2025, include certain costs related to our multi-year initiative to transform various aspects of our business. These discretely managed items resulted in a net impact to the SG&A Expense Rate of 0.6 and (0.6) percentage points for the three and nine months ended November 1, 2025, respectively, with an inverse impact on the Operating Income Margin Rate in the respective periods. The Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS tables provide additional information.

Sales Metrics

Comparable sales include all Merchandise Sales, except sales from stores open less than 13 months or that have been closed. Digitally originated sales include all Merchandise Sales initiated through mobile applications and the Company's websites.

Comparable Sales

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (unaudited)

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024 Comparable sales change

(2.7) %

0.3 %

(2.8) %

(0.5) % Drivers of change in comparable sales















Number of transactions (traffic)

(2.2)

2.4

(1.9)

1.1 Average transaction amount

(0.5)

(2.0)

(0.9)

(1.6)

Comparable Sales by Channel

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (unaudited)

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024 Stores originated comparable sales change

(3.8) %

(1.9) %

(4.2) %

(2.0) % Digitally originated comparable sales change

2.4

10.8

3.8

6.9

Merchandise Sales by Channel

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (unaudited)

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024 Stores originated

80.7 %

81.5 %

80.7 %

81.8 % Digitally originated

19.3

18.5

19.3

18.2 Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

Merchandise Sales by Fulfillment Channel

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (unaudited)

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024 Stores

97.7 %

97.7 %

97.7 %

97.8 % Other

2.3

2.3

2.3

2.2 Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

Note: Merchandise Sales fulfilled by stores include in-store purchases and digitally originated sales fulfilled by shipping merchandise from stores to guests, Order Pickup, Drive Up, and Same Day Delivery.



Target Circle Card Penetration









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (unaudited)









November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024 Total Target Circle Card Penetration









16.9 %

17.7 %

17.0 %

17.8 %









Number of Stores and Retail Square Feet

Number of Stores

Retail Square Feet(a) (unaudited)

November 1,

2025

February 1,

2025

November 2,

2024

November 1,

2025

February 1,

2025

November 2,

2024 170,000 or more sq. ft.

273

273

273

48,824

48,824

48,824 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft.

1,576

1,559

1,559

197,274

195,050

195,050 49,999 or less sq. ft.

146

146

146

4,420

4,404

4,404 Total

1,995

1,978

1,978

250,518

248,278

248,278

(a) In thousands; reflects total square feet less office, supply chain facility, and vacant space.

TARGET CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide additional transparency, we disclose non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS). This metric excludes certain items presented below. We believe this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of our operations. This measure is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP). The most comparable GAAP measure is diluted earnings per share. Adjusted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EPS differently, limiting the usefulness of the measure for comparisons with other companies.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

Three Months Ended





November 1, 2025

November 2, 2024



(millions, except per share data) (unaudited)

Pretax

Net of Tax

Per Share

Pretax

Net of Tax

Per Share

Change GAAP diluted EPS









$ 1.51









$ 1.85

(18.2) % Adjustments



























Business transformation costs (a)

$ 161

$ 120

$ 0.26

$ —

$ —

$ —



Adjusted EPS









$ 1.78









$ 1.85

(3.9) %









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

Nine Months Ended





November 1, 2025

November 2, 2024



(millions, except per share data) (unaudited)

Pretax

Net of Tax

Per Share

Pretax

Net of Tax

Per Share

Change GAAP diluted EPS









$ 5.84









$ 6.45

(9.6) % Adjustments



























Business transformation costs (a)

$ 161

$ 120

$ 0.26

$ —

$ —

$ —



Interchange fee settlements (b)

(593)

(441)

(0.97)

—

—

—



Adjusted EPS









$ 5.13









$ 6.45

(20.5) %

Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding. (a) Includes employee severance and related costs, as well as asset impairments and other charges related to the termination of a commercial partnership. (b) Includes gains, net of legal fees, related to settlements during the first quarter of 2025 of credit card interchange fee litigation matters in which the Company was a plaintiff.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS Guidance

(per share) (unaudited)

Full Year 2025 GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance

$7.70 - $8.70 Estimated adjustments (a)



Interchange fee settlements

($0.97) Business transformation costs

0.26 Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance

~$7.00 - $8.00

(a) Full-year 2025 GAAP EPS may include the impact of additional discrete items, which will be excluded in calculating Adjusted EPS. The guidance does not currently reflect any such additional discrete items. In the past, these items have included both gains and losses, including certain asset impairments, severance, and other items that are discretely managed.

Earnings before interest expense and income taxes (EBIT) and earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these measures provide meaningful information about our operational efficiency compared with our competitors by excluding the impact of differences in tax jurisdictions and structures, debt levels, and, for EBITDA, capital investment. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is net earnings. EBIT and EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate EBIT and EBITDA differently, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparisons with other companies.

EBIT and EBITDA

Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended



(dollars in millions) (unaudited)

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024

Change

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024

Change Net earnings

$ 689

$ 854

(19.3) %

$ 2,660

$ 2,988

(11.0) % + Provision for income taxes

170

237

(28.4)

799

867

(7.9) + Net interest expense

115

105

8.5

346

321

7.8 EBIT

$ 974

$ 1,196

(18.7) %

$ 3,805

$ 4,176

(8.9) % + Total depreciation and amortization (a)

773

754

2.6

2,331

2,215

5.2 EBITDA

$ 1,747

$ 1,950

(10.5) %

$ 6,136

$ 6,391

(4.0) %

(a) Represents total depreciation and amortization, including amounts classified within Depreciation and Amortization and within Cost of Sales.

We have also disclosed after-tax ROIC, which is a ratio based on GAAP information, with the exception of the add-back of operating lease interest to operating income. We believe this metric is useful in assessing the effectiveness of our capital allocation over time. Other companies may calculate ROIC differently, limiting the usefulness of the measure for comparisons with other companies.

After-Tax Return on Invested Capital



(dollars in millions) (unaudited)











Trailing Twelve Months



Numerator

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024 (a)



Operating income

$ 5,204

$ 5,964



+ Net other income

97

105



EBIT

5,301

6,069



+ Operating lease interest (b)

167

157



- Income taxes (c)

1,238

1,403



Net operating profit after taxes

$ 4,230

$ 4,823

















Denominator

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024

October 28,

2023 Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings

$ 1,133

$ 1,635

$ 1,112 + Noncurrent portion of long-term debt

15,366

14,346

14,883 + Shareholders' investment

15,501

14,489

12,514 + Operating lease liabilities (d)

3,924

3,765

3,351 - Cash and cash equivalents

3,822

3,433

1,910 Invested capital

$ 32,102

$ 30,802

$ 29,950 Average invested capital (e)

$ 31,451

$ 30,376





After-tax return on invested capital (f)

13.4 %

15.9 %









(a) The trailing twelve months ended November 2, 2024, consisted of 53 weeks compared with 52 weeks in the current-year period. (b) Represents the add-back to operating income driven by the hypothetical interest expense we would incur if the property under our operating leases was owned or accounted for under finance leases. Calculated using the discount rate for each lease and recorded as a component of rent expense within Operating Income. Operating lease interest is added back to Operating Income in the ROIC calculation to control for differences in capital structure between us and our competitors. (c) Calculated using the effective tax rates, which were 22.6 percent and 22.5 percent for the trailing twelve months ended November 1, 2025, and November 2, 2024, respectively. For the twelve months ended November 1, 2025, and November 2, 2024, includes tax effect of $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively, related to EBIT, and $38 million and $35 million, respectively, related to operating lease interest. (d) Total short-term and long-term operating lease liabilities included within Accrued and Other Current Liabilities and Noncurrent Operating Lease Liabilities, respectively. (e) Average based on the invested capital at the end of the current period and the invested capital at the end of the comparable prior period. (f) For the trailing twelve months ended November 1, 2025, includes the impact of after-tax net gains on interchange fee settlements and business transformation costs, which had a net favorable impact on after-tax ROIC of 1.0 percentage point. Note (b) to the Rate Analysis table provides additional information.

