Target Delivers for Last-Minute Holiday Shoppers - No Membership Required

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With guests working through their to-do lists in the rush before the holidays, Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is offering last-minute shoppers extended store hours, convenient same-day delivery and pickup options, Guaranteed by Christmas free shipping, curated gift lists and more ways to save now through Dec. 24. In 2018, more than 60% of holiday shoppers still were making their purchases during the last weeks of December1. So as guests scramble to buy this season's must-have presents or last-minute essentials in preparation for out-of-town guests, Target team members are ready to help them check everything off their lists with ease.

"We know the days leading up to Christmas can be stressful, and Target is here to make it easier for guests as they wrap up their holiday shopping and prepare to gather with family and friends," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief marketing and digital officer, Target. "With extended store hours, multiple same-day pickup and delivery options, Guaranteed by Christmas free shipping and gifts for every budget, guests can count on Target to help get them over the holiday finish line."

More Hours to Shop

Attention early birds and night owls, Target has you covered with extended store hours to accommodate any shopping schedule. Now through Dec. 23, most Target stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at midnight. On Dec. 24, most Target stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Guests can check Target.com or the Target app for local store information.

At the Store or to Your Door

To pick up an online order for free at a store through Dec. 24 : Place same-day Order Pickup orders through Target.com or the Target app, or use the Target app for Drive Up orders, two hours before stores close on Tuesday, Dec. 24 . Most stores close at midnight through Dec. 23 and at 10 p.m. Dec. 24 . Most orders are ready within an hour.

Place same-day Order Pickup orders through Target.com or the Target app, or use the Target app for Drive Up orders, two hours before stores close on . Most stores close at midnight through and at . Most orders are ready within an hour. To use same-day delivery with Shipt: Place orders for same-day delivery on Target.com or the Target app during normal Target business hours on Tuesday, Dec. 24 . Delivery times typically are available up until one hour prior to store closing; hours may vary by location and Shipt Shopper availability. Deliveries are free for Shipt members or $9.99 per order for guests without a Shipt membership.

Place orders for same-day delivery on Target.com or the Target app during normal Target business hours on . Delivery times typically are available up until one hour prior to store closing; hours may vary by location and Shipt Shopper availability. Deliveries are free for Shipt members or per order for guests without a Shipt membership. To get Guaranteed by Christmas free shipping: Place a Target.com order by 12 p.m. CT on Friday , Dec. 20, and choose "Free Shipping" during checkout to get guaranteed delivery of eligible items (tagged "Guaranteed by Christmas") by Tuesday, Dec. 24.

The Perfect Gift for Any Holiday Occasion

Holiday parties, family gatherings, office gift exchanges and more – there's plenty of occasions to shop for this holiday season. Target is taking care of the hard part – choosing the perfect gift – with more than 20 gift lists created for gadget gurus, green thumbs, creative kids and more. (And don't forget Stocking Stuffer ideas for kids, teens, friends and family.) Guests also can explore a White Elephant gift list for Target's fun – and funny – holiday party gifts. Target also offers instant gift-giving options before or even on Christmas Day with gift cards for friends and loved ones delivered via email or text. The GiftNow feature helps gift-givers shop tens of thousands of items on Target.com and send an e-gift immediately or on a future date. The recipient can accept the gift or swap it for a new size, color or item altogether – all before the gift ships.

Holiday Savings Down to the Last Minute

Whether starting the holiday shopping haul now or checking the last few things off their list, Target guests can enjoy a broad range of deals on Target-exclusive brands and more this season. Guests can visit Target.com/WeeklyAd now to view details. Savings for the week beginning Dec. 15 include:

Hundreds of toys and video games up to 50% off

games up to 50% off Up to $300 off select TVs

off select TVs Up to 50% off women's sweaters

Save $60 on As Seen on TV 7-qt. Power XL Air Fryer at $69.99

on As Seen on TV 7-qt. Power XL Air Fryer at Gift wrap, bags, bows, tags, tissue and more for $5 and under

In addition to these top deals, Target RedCard holders can enjoy saving 5% on all purchases, and new this year, Target Circle members can earn 1% on every purchase to redeem on a future shopping trip.

1 Online survey fielded by Kelton on behalf of Target to 905 holiday gift shoppers age 18+ who spent at least $100 on gifts in the 2018 holiday season from 12/27/18 to 1/7/19. Survey respondents shopped at a variety of retailers.

