Target Drones Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Growing Use of Drones in Surveying and Mapping Applications Widens Opportunities for Drone Services Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Target Drones: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The landscape surrounding unmanned aerial technology continues to evolve rapidly, carving a dynamic trajectory for the Target Drones market. With its pulse on the sector's advancement, a comprehensive market analysis reveals a potential increase in market size from US$4.4 Billion in 2020 to a projected US$6.6 Billion by the year 2027. This growth represents a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% over the designated period.

Analytics further dissect the market into key segments including Aerial Targets, Ground Targets, and Marine Targets. Aerial Targets, witnessing vigorous technological proliferation, are on course to experience a substantial CAGR of 6.3%, culminating at an estimated US$2.9 Billion by 2027. Ground Targets follow closely, adjusting to a revised growth estimate of 6.8% CAGR given current market recovery trends.

In analyzing geographical markets, the report highlights the United States' market size, which stood at an impressive US$1.3 Billion in 2020. Alternatively, China, dubbed the globe's second-largest economy, is forecasted to mount a 5.6% CAGR through the same seven-year analytical period. Other regions, including Japan and Canada, also present significant market prospects with predicted CAGRs of 5.4% and 5.1%, respectively. Notably, the German market is anticipated to manifest a near 4.6% CAGR.

Among the fastest-growing segments is the Marine Targets niche, embarking on a 5.1% CAGR. Predominantly driven by five major markets—the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and Europe—this segment's momentum can be attributed to heightened demand and technological advancements within marine defense operations.

Select global players in the Target Drones industry include several industry juggernauts who feature prominently in the study. These major operators are recognized for their expansive footprint and strategic influence in the target drone sector.

Aerotargets International,

Air Affairs Australia

Airbus Group

Asv Global

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Leonardo SpA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

QinetiQ Group PLC

SAAB AB

The Boeing Company

The report also provides an in-depth understanding of the market's competitive landscape and the percentage market share commanded by principal competitors. Furthermore, insights into market presence across diverse geographies portray the extent of penetrative impact and market saturation achieved by key players.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Growing Use of Drones in Surveying and Mapping Applications Widens Opportunities for Drone Services Market

Remote Sensing: High Growth Application Vertical

3D Modelling Made Highly Effective

Fast Evolving Role of Drones in Environmental Monitoring Augurs Well

Seamless Data Acquisition & Analytics Widen Addressable Market for Drone Services

Disaster Risk Management Made Effortless with Drones

Industrial Inspection, Surveillance and Tracking: Drones Come to Fore with Great Promise

Drones Grab the Attention of the Construction Industry

Drones Step In to Cater to Myriad Needs of Oil & Gas Industry

Drone Services Potentially Aid Utilities Streamline their Operations

Insurance Value Chain: The New Avenue for Drone Services

Farming Sector Likely to Benefit Immensely from Drone Services

IoT Poised to Widen the Scope & Span of Drone Services

Safety and Security Issues Associated with Drone Technology Curtail Wider Adoption of Drone Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k3x8zd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets