Target Expands Holiday Assortment to Offer More Than 2,500 New and Exclusive Toys

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corp. (NYSE : TGT ) today announced Bullseye's Top Toys of 2018. This year's guide to the most-coveted toys includes something for every age and budget – from an even bigger L.O.L. Surprise! and a plush take on the Fingerling craze to the latest tech gear and more.

"This holiday season, we're pulling out all the stops to make Target the ultimate destination for toys, and this curated list of top toys is just the beginning," says Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "We're going bigger, offering guests thousands of toys, including more than 2,500 new and exclusive items – nearly double compared to last year – and creating even more engaging experiences in stores and online."

New this year, to make shopping Bullseye's Top Toys even more easy and fun, Target has created an online experience that showcases top toys by key trends of the season. The retailer also will soon unveil a digital spin on its annual kids gifting catalog. Additionally, with services like Order Pickup, Drive Up, same-day delivery shopped by Shipt and free, no-membership-required two-day shipping, Target offers more easy and convenient shopping options than other retailers. Plus, REDcard holders save an extra five percent every day and get free shipping on most items at Target.com.

Bullseye's Top Toys for 2018 include:

The big reveal

Pikmi Pops Unicorn Super Flip *Target exclusive

Stay tuned for a fun surprise from Hatchimals *Target exclusive

Crate Creatures Giant Creature Croak

Party PopTeenies Mega Party Surprise Set *Target exclusive

L.O.L. Surprise! BIGGER Surprise

Feeling nostalgic

Ignite those imaginations

Toying with tech

Get into character

Shop these and thousands more toys and exclusives at Target and Target.com.

