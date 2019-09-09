Target Expands Loyalty Program Nationwide, Making it Easier than Ever for Guests to Save and Give Back

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced plans to roll out its new loyalty offering, Target Circle, nationwide on Oct. 6. Just in time for the holiday season, all guests can enjoy an easier, more personalized shopping experience, while helping create a positive impact in their local communities, with no membership fee required. The program's benefits include:

Earning 1 percent on every Target run to redeem later

Having a positive impact in their local community by voting to direct Target's giving initiatives

Receiving personalized deals and perks, including a birthday surprise

Getting early access to special sales throughout the year

"Our guests are at the center of everything we do, and we're always looking for ways to create even easier, more rewarding shopping experiences that give them another reason to choose Target," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief marketing and digital officer, Target. "We worked directly with guests to develop Target Circle, and the program includes the benefits and perks they told us were most important to them, from earning on every trip to having the opportunity to help Target make a positive impact in their local communities."

Target Circle is designed to complement Target's RedCard* program by offering perks and special deals for all guests, including those who currently may not be interested in acquiring a new credit or debit card. To make it easy for guests to enjoy the benefits of the program, all guests who have a Target.com, Cartwheel or Target RedCard account will be enrolled in Target Circle. New guests can sign up by creating a Target.com account, applying for and using a RedCard or providing their phone number in a Target store.

As part of Target's longstanding commitment to giving back, Target Circle members will have an opportunity to cast votes to help direct Target's giving to approximately 800 nonprofit organizations in their local communities. With the national expansion of Target Circle, Target is also integrating its popular Cartwheel savings tool into the program and renaming its deals as "Target Circle offers." This change brings all money-saving benefits together under the Target Circle program, creating a more seamless, intuitive shopping experience.

Target tested its new loyalty program in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Charlotte, Denver, Indianapolis, Kansas City and Phoenix over 18 months. Guest response has been overwhelmingly positive, with Target Circle members saving more and spending more than guests who are not enrolled in the program. To date, more than two million guests have enrolled in Target Circle and completed more than 14 million transactions, while casting votes to donate more than half a million dollars to local nonprofit organizations.

*Target RedCard holders continue to save 5 percent on every purchase

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,855 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

