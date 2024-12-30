Target Hospitality Advances Growth Priorities with Strategic Hire

Dec 30, 2024

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality," "Target" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TH), one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services, today announced the hiring of Brendan Dowhaniuk as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development. Mr. Dowhaniuk will be responsible for advancing the Company's key strategic priorities, including mergers and acquisitions, and further developing a robust pipeline of growth opportunities.

"We are pleased to welcome Brendan to Target's leadership team. We believe his broad-reaching experiences across multiple facets of strategy and corporate development will provide valuable expertise as we continue to pursue strategic growth initiatives," stated Brad Archer, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to joining Target Hospitality, Brendan held senior M&A roles at Alimentation Couche-Tard (Circle K) and Hoonigan and Eastman Chemical Company, where he was responsible for driving acquisition activity and portfolio strategy while also executing multiple complex carve out transactions.

Brendan has a diverse M&A and corporate finance background, having spent time at Cenovus Energy Inc. and Desjardins Capital Markets' Energy Investment Banking group earlier in his career. Mr. Dowhaniuk holds a master's degree from the University of Alberta, and a bachelor's degree from the University of Calgary.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality is one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services in the United States. Target builds, owns and operates a customized and growing network of communities for a range of end users through a full suite of value-added solutions including premium food service management, concierge, laundry, logistics, security and recreational facilities services.

