Target Hospitality Announces Launch of New Sub-Brand, Target Hyper/Scale Supporting Data Center Development

New sub-brand provides turnkey housing and hospitality solutions that help attract and retain the workforce needed for large-scale, remote projects

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality", "Target" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TH), one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services, today at the Advancing Data Center Construction Conference in Atlanta, announced the launch of Target Hyper/Scale, a new sub-brand delivering remote workforce housing solutions for data center and other supporting infrastructure projects across North America.

As part of the Target Hospitality family of companies, Hyper/Scale leverages more than two decades of experience in workforce housing, safety, and community engagement. By bringing housing, logistics, and hospitality together under one integrated model, Target Hyper/Scale empowers constructors and project owners to focus on delivery while ensuring that their workforce feels valued, connected, and supported, even in the most remote environments.

"We're proud to expand our leadership in workforce housing to support data center and infrastructure growth," said Brad Archer, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Hyper/Scale creates thriving workforce communities that are a strategic advantage for our customers."

Target Hyper/Scale builds and operates workforce hubs that help data center owners, developers, and constructors attract, house, and support the teams required to meet demanding project schedules. The sub-brand delivers fully integrated, purpose-built campuses that encompass land acquisition, design, construction, and on-site hospitality operations, tailored to meet the specific needs and scale of each project and owner.

"As the demand for data centers accelerates, the ability to secure and retain a reliable workforce is more critical than ever," said Mr. Archer, "Target Hyper/Scale was built to meet that challenge and to redefine how the data center industry supports its people. By combining operational efficiency with relentless hospitality, we help clients strengthen timelines, stabilize their workforce, and gain a competitive edge in one of the fastest-growing industries in the world."

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality is one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services in the United States. Target builds, owns and operates a customized and growing network of communities for a range of end users through a full suite of value-added solutions including premium food service management, concierge, laundry, logistics, security and recreational facilities services.

About Target Hyper/Scale

Target Hyper/Scale provides turnkey workforce housing for data centers, energy projects, and large-scale infrastructure developments across North America. As a member of the Target Hospitality family, it delivers turnkey, modern campuses with best-in-class amenities. Target Hyper/Scale's dedicated teams provide 24/7 service, meals, and recreation, combining efficiency and hospitality to create places where remote workers feel at home, even while far from home.

For more information, visit: www.targethyperscale.com.

