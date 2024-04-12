Target Hospitality Announces Partnership with Chard Métis Dene Group

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality", "Target" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TH), one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services, today announced a new regional partnership with the Chard Métis Dene Group of Companies (CMD), an economic development entity for the Chard Métis Nation. Located south of Fort McMurray, along the Highway 881 corridor in Alberta, Canada, the Chard Métis Nation is dedicated to prioritizing traditions and maintaining their connection to the land as they strive for economic independence to promote educational, employment and economic development opportunities for community members, including youth and elders.

Brad Archer, Target Hospitality's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am excited to embark on this venture with the Chard Métis Dene Group of Companies, and to realize the benefits it will provide to the Nation. The partnership underscores Target Hospitality's commitment to invest in the local communities in which we operate."

Justin Herman, Chief Executive Officer of Chard Métis Dene Group of Companies, added, "CMD are enormously proud to add Target Hospitality to our world-class group of corporate and industrial partnerships. The commitment to community and excellence that is demonstrated by Target Hospitality, and the beautiful Cheecham Lodge facility, is a great fit with our company and community values. We look forward to many years of success."

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality is one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services in the United States. Target builds, owns and operates a customized and growing network of communities for a range of end users through a full suite of value-added solutions including premium food service management, concierge, laundry, logistics, security and recreational facilities services.

About Chard Métis Dene Group of Companies

Chard Métis Dene Group of Companies (CMD) is a wholly owned economic development entity of the Chard Métis Nation. CMD aims to drive benefits for community members through the creation of strategic partnerships with world-class organizations involved in local and regional markets. CMD are extremely selective of potential partners, creating long-term, beneficial relationships supporting positive economic, social and cultural activity for our members, our industry clients and our partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have used the words "could," "expect," "intend," "may," "strive," "will," "would," and similar terms and phrases to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. Many of the factors that will determine these results are beyond our ability to control or predict. These factors include the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements relating to the proposed transaction, the ability of the parties to consummate any transaction, the failure to achieve approval of the unitholders, the timing of any transaction, and the costs associated with consideration and execution of any proposed transaction, as well as the risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A. in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 13, 2024, and our other filings with the SEC. All future written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the previous statements. The forward-looking statements herein speak as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update such statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

