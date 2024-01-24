Target Introduces More than 1,000 New Products to Support Guests on Their Wellness Journey, Starting at Just $1.99

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced that it is introducing more than 1,000 new wellness-related products starting at just $1.99 to support guests on their wellness journey without stretching their budgets. From apparel and accessories to supplements, vitamins and the latest tech, Target is the one-stop-shop where guests can feel celebrated and supported in living well.

Target Introduces More than 1,000 New Wellness Products

"Wellness has been redefined to encompass a more holistic way of living — and it's also different for every person," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food, essentials and beauty officer, Target. "That's why Target is delivering like no other retailer, offering guests the ultimate destination to support their wellness journey, whether that's enjoying a non-alcoholic beverage from Sechey or stocking up on Bloom to get their daily greens. We're making it fun and easy for our guests to discover new products at a great value, with more than 1,000 new wellness products, starting at just $1.99."

Discover newness around every corner

Target's 1,000 new wellness products, including hundreds that are exclusive to Target, bring a one-of-a-kind shopping experience to its guests. From supplements and hydration boosters to skincare and functional beverages, the retailer's assortment brings guests the best of the best in wellness at a value they will only find at Target. When guests enter a Target store, they will find a curated assortment of wellness-related products, including colorful fitness styles from All in Motion that match an exclusive assortment of Stanley Tumblers and Bala Bangles for a coordinated look. Then, as they continue their shopping, guests will find prominent displays of other top wellness brands in departments including health and beauty.

In addition, the retailer has launched an online wellness destination on Target.com with ideas, products, meal inspiration and deals Target guests can tap into as they begin or continue their health and wellbeing journeys.

Here is a look at some of the wellness brands Target is proud to offer its guests.

Easy, transparent shopping

Ingredient transparency is an important priority for Target's guests and for Target. Guests can look for the Target Clean symbol in stores and online to find thousands of products that are formulated without unwanted chemicals and that meet the retailer's Target Clean standards for ingredient transparency.

Target is making sure the shopping experience is effortless as well. Guests can shop Target's wellness assortment in stores and on Target.com, or with the retailer's industry-leading fulfillment services, including Drive Up and Order Pickup, in as soon as two hours with no minimum purchase and no membership fee required, or delivered to their doorstep through Target's same-day delivery with Shipt in as soon as an hour.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

