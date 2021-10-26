Target Is Making Holiday Shopping Easier Than Ever with New Pickup Enhancements and Thousands More Drive Up Spots

Target is giving guests even more of what they love this holiday season thanks to continued investments in its same-day services. As always, Drive Up and Order Pickup are free and contactless, and orders are ready for guests in just a couple of hours – with no assigned pickup window. Same-Day Delivery with Shipt allows guests to have their order delivered to their door in as soon as one hour, no membership required.

"Our guests love the convenience of our same-day services, and we've seen tremendous growth in these offerings over the past year, driven by continued investments in our amazing team members and our stores. With even more flexibility in these options this holiday season, we're ready to make our guests' Target runs easier than ever," said Mark Schindele, chief stores officer, Target.

With the addition of flexible features available through Drive Up and Order Pickup, plus the latest in Same-Day Delivery with Shipt, guests can customize their experience to make shopping even easier this holiday season. Target's newest enhancements to its guest-favorite same-day services include:

More Assigned Drive Up Spots: Target has added more than 18,000 assigned spaces for curbside pickup ahead of the busiest time of year.

Target has added more than 18,000 assigned spaces for curbside pickup ahead of the busiest time of year. Shopping Partner: In case plans change, the new 'Shopping Partner' feature allows guests to send someone else, such as a friend or family member, to pick up their Drive Up or Order Pickup order through the Target app or on Target.com.

In case plans change, the new 'Shopping Partner' feature allows guests to send someone else, such as a friend or family member, to pick up their Drive Up or Order Pickup order through the Target app or on Target.com. Forgot Something: Guests can easily order more items after a Drive Up or Order Pickup order has been placed in the Target app and pick everything up at once.

Guests can easily order more items after a Drive Up or Order Pickup order has been placed in the Target app and pick everything up at once. Backup Items: For added convenience, guests can designate a secondary, backup item option for food and beverage pickup on Target.com or in the Target app, excluding adult beverage items.

For added convenience, guests can designate a secondary, backup item option for food and beverage pickup on Target.com or in the Target app, excluding adult beverage items. Expanded Assortment and Personalized Store Selection for Same-Day Delivery with Shipt: Now with even more items available across Target's curated assortment, including apparel and accessories for the whole family, premium Ulta Beauty products, electronics, toys and – new this year – adult beverage items, guests can access seamless delivery for everything on their list. Plus, with even more Target stores in the Shipt network and the ability to select what store their shopper shops at, guests have more options to personalize their delivery.

Team of Experts Ready to Serve Guests

Target has built a foundation of expert guest service to help its more than 300,000 team members deliver an easy, safe and welcoming experience for the holiday season and beyond. Whether guests shop same-day pickup or in store for the latest from Target's curated assortment and exclusive shop-in-shop partnerships with popular brands like Disney, Ulta Beauty, Levi's and Apple, they can expect unbeatable guest service from an engaged, knowledgeable team.

Investing in its team to deliver an unrivaled guest experience: To add flexibility, Target has tripled the number of store fulfillment expert roles over the past two years to better serve guests and support its in-demand Drive Up and Order Pickup services. In response to guest demand and to create new opportunities for the team, all new store team members will be backup trained in same-day fulfillment, as well as in Target's guest service standard to help every guest, no matter how they want to shop, feel welcomed and appreciated.

To add flexibility, Target has tripled the number of store fulfillment expert roles over the past two years to better serve guests and support its in-demand Drive Up and Order Pickup services. In response to guest demand and to create new opportunities for the team, all new store team members will be backup trained in same-day fulfillment, as well as in Target's guest service standard to help every guest, no matter how they want to shop, feel welcomed and appreciated. Training more experts: Target has added experts across the store – with thousands of team members completing enhanced training within its shop-in-shop collaborations, beauty, tech, food and beverage and more – ready to help guests find the perfect items this holiday season.

"We continue to hear from guests that they love the experience we provide – from the Drive Up lane to the register. As we prepare for the busy holiday season, guests can count on our team to deliver the incredible service and expertise they've come to expect, helping make sure they get everything they need to bring joy for the holidays," said Schindele.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,900 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews.

SOURCE Target Corporation

Related Links

www.target.com

