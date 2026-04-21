Target Partners with Social Media Beloved Brand on New Style Collection

The Parke x Target collection spans women's ready-to-wear and accessories, introduces first-ever Parke swim

The nearly 60-piece collection launches April 25 on Target.com and in select stores, with most items under $40

MINNEAPOLIS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced a limited-time collaboration with Parke, the premium, viral brand loved by Gen Z for its community-first approach and elevated essentials. Rooted in listening to its audience, Parke designs each piece based on direct feedback from its community, from what they love to what they feel is missing from their closets, creating collections that feel personal, participatory and reflective of how they want to show up every day.

Parke x Target Parke x Target

"Parke has built such a strong following by putting its community at the center of everything it creates, designing with intention and showing up in ways that feel personal, authentic and connected," said Gena Fox, senior vice president, apparel & accessories, Target. "We're excited to work with them and build on Target's long legacy of making great style, design and value accessible to all."

The collection was designed in close collaboration between Target and Parke founder, Chelsea Parke Goles, and her team, featuring a curated assortment of leisurewear, denim, accessories, ready-to-wear sets, and Parke's first expansion into the swim category. From signature mockneck logo sweatshirts to mix-and-match sets and staple denim, the assortment reflects the brand's playful, timeless aesthetic while offering versatility for everyday wear.

"Collaborating with Target is incredibly meaningful to me because it opens the brand up in a whole new way," said Chelsea Parke Goles, Parke CEO and Founder. "From day one, Parke has been about community and connection, and this partnership allows us to meet people where they are - whether that's someone discovering us for the first time on a Target run, or a longtime customer seeing us in a new, more accessible context. We're able to offer the same sense of style and ease at a price point and scale that invites a much broader audience into the Parke world, which is something I've always dreamed of."

The Parke x Target collection will be available to shop beginning Saturday, April 25 on Target.com and in select Target stores, with nearly 60 pieces of women's apparel and accessories, including a new category for the brand. Most items are under $40, with prices starting at just $5, while supplies last.

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) brings together style, design and value to offer a distinct assortment and elevated shopping experience across more than 2,000 U.S. stores and online. Powered by more than 400,000 team members, Target serves millions of families each week and invests in the communities where they live and work to support growth and opportunity for all.

SOURCE Target Corporation