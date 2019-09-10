Target to Hire More Than 130,000 Seasonal Team Members

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) announced today plans to add more than 130,000 seasonal team members across the country for the upcoming holiday season, including a two-fold increase in the number of roles focused on fulfilling digital orders from its stores. In addition, the company committed to offering existing team members additional hours based on their preference and availability.

"It's critical we build the right team across our stores and supply chain to deliver an exceptional holiday experience for our guests during the busiest time of the year," said Melissa Kremer, chief human resources officer at Target. "From engaging our current team members who are interested in extra hours, to adding more than 130,000 seasonal hires, we continue to invest in our team because they make it easier and more joyful to shop at Target, especially during the holidays."

Driving the Guest Experience Online and in Store

Approximately 125,000 team members will fill a variety of roles at Target's more than 1,800 stores. From stocking shelves with the hottest toys, decorations and holiday meal essentials, to helping guests pick out the perfect gift, to fulfilling orders placed online, store team members will help guests prepare for every event, party and festivity throughout the holiday season.

Approximately 8,000 opportunities are located within distribution and fulfillment centers. These team members focus on processing freight to stores and fulfilling orders placed on Target.com and Target's award-winning app.

A Competitive Wage and More

In line with Target's ongoing investment in its team, all seasonal hires will receive a minimum starting wage of $13 an hour, which is almost double the federal mandate. Target raised its minimum starting hourly wage to $13 in June 2019 as part of the company's long-standing commitment to reach a $15 minimum hourly wage by the end of 2020.

In addition, all hourly team members, including seasonal hires, benefit from:

A 10% discount at Target stores and on Target.com

An additional 20% merchandise wellness discount for fruits and vegetables, C9 Champion merchandise and, beginning Sept. 15 , all Good & Gather Organic products

, all Good & Gather Organic products The opportunity to earn holiday pay on Thanksgiving and Christmas

Flexible schedules that allow team members to work a variety of hours

Hands-on training to ensure new hires are making a guest impact from day one and building skills to grow professionally

Last year, Target hired 120,000 seasonal team members at its stores and 7,500 team members at its distribution and fulfillment centers. In total, more than 40 percent of those seasonal hires remained with Target following the holiday season.

"Every team member at Target is given opportunities to grow, take care of themselves and their families, and make an impact on guests and their communities," Kremer said. "Whether they're interested in seasonal work only, or looking for longer-term career opportunities at Target, we're incredibly proud of how our seasonal hires come together with our existing team to create a joyful holiday season for our guests and the communities we serve."

A $2 Million Investment in Team Member Appreciation

Target again will recognize team members who work during the busy holiday season as a part of its work.win.give appreciation program, which is now in its second year. Target will invest a total of $2 million in the program, which was designed to bring extra holiday joy to its hourly team members and the local communities they serve. At each of Target's more than 1,800 stores and 39 distribution centers, two hourly team members will be selected at random and rewarded with a $250 Target gift card and the opportunity to give a $250 donation to a local charitable organization of their choice.

National Hiring Events

Target will host two rounds of hiring events this year. The first event will take place from Oct. 11 to 13 and the second from Nov. 2 to 3. Events will be hosted at all Target stores across the country from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (local time). The weekend events give candidates the opportunity to meet store leaders, with the potential to interview on the spot and receive a conditional job offer.

How To Apply

In addition to the hiring events, interested candidates can visit TargetSeasonalJobs.com any time to apply for both store and distribution center roles. Store leaders will conduct pre-scheduled interviews with applicants who apply online and discuss Target's dynamic, team-oriented culture.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,800 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom . For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

SOURCE Target Corporation

Related Links

www.target.com

