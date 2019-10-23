Target Ushers in the Holiday Season with Enhanced Guest Service, America's Fastest-Growing Loyalty Program and Expanded Same-Day Fulfillment Options

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced its plans to offer guests an unrivaled experience this holiday season. The retailer is adding nearly $50 million in payroll compared to last holiday to ensure more team members are available to assist guests during peak hours, and doubling the number of team members dedicated to fulfillment, including same-day services, so guests can get their orders in as soon as an hour. Target also shared that 25 million guests and counting have enrolled in Target Circle, now the country's fastest-growing loyalty program. As Target Circle members, guests will have new and exclusive ways to save throughout the season. And with the most comprehensive suite of same-day delivery and pickup options, Target will make it faster and more convenient for millions of guests to get their gifts, holiday essentials and more.

"Last year was our most successful holiday in more than a decade, and that momentum has continued with industry-leading results throughout 2019. Our strategy is paying off, and heading into the holidays, our investments and unmatched focus on service will make it easier for guests to shop on their terms, save and experience the joy of the season," said Target CEO Brian Cornell. "This season, we're making our biggest investment in holiday payroll to ensure our team members will be ready to assist our guests when they are shopping most. Coupled with the tremendous response we're seeing to Target Circle, our suite of same-day delivery services and compelling assortment, I'm confident Target will be America's favorite place to shop this holiday and beyond."

Enhanced Service for the Holiday Season

As consumer preferences and shopping habits have evolved, Target has invested in training, payroll and specialty roles for store team members at its more than 1,800 locations nationwide. The effort has been designed to modernize and elevate Target's approach to guest service by creating specialized roles for its more than 300,000 team members, who now dedicate their time and expertise to a specific department, like beauty or electronics, or service, like fulfillment. This season, the retailer is adding nearly $50 million in payroll compared to last holiday to make more skilled team members available to assist guests during peak holiday hours, like nights and weekends, and doubling the number of team members dedicated to fulfillment, including same-day services, so guests can get their orders in as soon as an hour. Additionally, the retailer has invested more than half a million more hours in training compared to last year to ensure its team is prepared to deliver exceptional guest service during the holiday season.

Target Circle

Since rolling out nationwide on Oct. 6, 2019, 25 million guests and counting have enrolled in Target Circle, and that number continues to grow daily as more guests take advantage of the program's many benefits. During an 18-month test period, guests enrolled in Target Circle saved more, shopped more frequently and spent 2-5% more. When it comes to the holiday season, Target Circle members will be incentivized by a number of exclusive perks, including:

Early access to select Black Friday doorbusters

Kids Daily Deals from Nov. 1-27

Special deals throughout the season on holiday must-haves, including apparel, TVs and more

Other benefits of Target Circle include earning 1% on every trip to redeem at Target later and the opportunity to create a positive impact in local communities by voting to direct Target's giving. Since Target began testing the program in select markets, Target Circle members have helped direct more than $650,000 in local giving within their communities. The program is free and easy to use, with no membership fee required.

Same-Day Services

Now more than ever, guests are looking for convenient ways to shop, and Target offers the most comprehensive suite of options to get everything they need – without the wait or membership fee. For the first holiday season, Target has scaled its popular same-day services, including Drive Up, Order Pickup and delivery with Shipt, across the country.

Drive Up Expansion – New this year, Target is the first retailer to offer Drive Up, its highest-rated service, in all 50 states. This free service enables guests to order in the Target app and have their items brought to their car, with most orders ready within an hour and brought out in less than two minutes upon arrival.

– New this year, Target is the first retailer to offer Drive Up, its highest-rated service, in all 50 states. This free service enables guests to order in the Target app and have their items brought to their car, with most orders ready within an hour and brought out in less than two minutes upon arrival. Delivery with Shipt – Also new this season, same-day delivery with Shipt, which allows guests to get items delivered in as soon as an hour, is available directly from Target.com and soon via the Target app. Additionally, guests now have the option to pay per order, use their RedCard to get 5% off their purchases, and receive Target Circle perks. Shipt is available from 1,500 stores in 48 states.

– Also new this season, same-day delivery with Shipt, which allows guests to get items delivered in as soon as an hour, is available directly from Target.com and soon via the Target app. Additionally, guests now have the option to pay per order, use their RedCard to get 5% off their purchases, and receive Target Circle perks. Shipt is available from 1,500 stores in 48 states. Order Pickup – Available at all Target stores, free Order Pickup allows guests to shop online or in the Target app and pick up their purchases in store, with most orders ready to pick up in just an hour.

– Available at all Target stores, free Order Pickup allows guests to shop online or in the Target app and pick up their purchases in store, with most orders ready to pick up in just an hour. Free Shipping – In addition to offering retail's most comprehensive suite of same-day services, Target is making free shipping available to all guests for the holidays, with orders arriving as early as the next day. Beginning Nov. 1 , all Target guests can access free shipping on hundreds of thousands of items, with no minimum purchase or membership required. The retailer will offer free shipping through Dec. 21 .

Owned and National Brands

This holiday season, Target will offer a curated assortment of only-at-Target brands, partnerships with national brands like Disney and Levi's, and thousands of gifting options to make shopping even easier and more affordable.

Only-at-Target Brands – Target guests can find more than 40 owned and exclusive brands this season, including holiday favorites like Hearth & Hand with Magnolia and Threshold. Whether guests are prepping to entertain family and friends, choosing an outfit for a special occasion or searching for the perfect gift, Target's lineup of only-at-Target brands checks every box on guests' lists.

– Target guests can find more than 40 owned and exclusive brands this season, including holiday favorites like Hearth & Hand with Magnolia and Threshold. Whether guests are prepping to entertain family and friends, choosing an outfit for a special occasion or searching for the perfect gift, Target's lineup of only-at-Target brands checks every box on guests' lists. Disney – Target and Disney have teamed up to combine the magic of Disney and the joy of shopping at Target. Disney store "shop-in-shop" locations are available this holiday season at 25 Target stores nationwide, and all guests can enjoy a new Disney digital experience on Target.com.

– Target and Disney have teamed up to combine the magic of Disney and the joy of shopping at Target. Disney store "shop-in-shop" locations are available this holiday season at 25 Target stores nationwide, and all guests can enjoy a new Disney digital experience on Target.com. Toys – In stores and online, Target is offering an expanded assortment of more than 10,000 new and exclusive toys, including exclusives from Disney's Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

– In stores and online, Target is offering an expanded assortment of more than 10,000 new and exclusive toys, including exclusives from Disney's and Wondershop – Wondershop is back as a guest-favorite in-store and online experience where guests can get all of their holiday needs with ease and style, all for an incredible value. To make it even easier for guests to decorate this holiday season, Wondershop will feature an option to purchase complete looks with just one click on Target.com, enabling guests to get everything they need to trim their trees or – new this year – decorate their mantels, delivered right to their door.

– Wondershop is back as a guest-favorite in-store and online experience where guests can get all of their holiday needs with ease and style, all for an incredible value. To make it even easier for guests to decorate this holiday season, Wondershop will feature an option to purchase complete looks with just one click on Target.com, enabling guests to get everything they need to trim their trees or – new this year – decorate their mantels, delivered right to their door. Gifts Under $15 – Target's wildly popular gifting collection is back, making it easy for guests to find the perfect gift for everyone on their list with a thoughtfully curated assortment of more than 1,500 unique gifts. Beginning the second week of November, Target's gifting collection will arrive in stores and on Target.com, with most gifts available for less than $15 .

