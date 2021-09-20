Sep 20, 2021, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Targeting and Servicing High Net Worth (HNW) Investors - Strategies, Investment Behaviors, Investor Proclivities with regards to Risk, Loyalty, and Product Uptake" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes and sizes key segments of the global HNW market, providing detailed recommendations on how best to target and service these segments. It explores how investment behaviors differ across different target segments, and highlights different investor proclivities with regards to risk, loyalty, and product uptake. It is based on our proprietary Global Wealth Managers Surveys.
A key focus for most wealth providers, HNW entrepreneurs constitute the second-largest target segment (after professionals), followed by females and expats, who represent an almost equally large target market. Inheritors are the smallest segment; however, providers reaching out to female inheritors should not encounter any trouble growing their business given that this segment is often overlooked. While there is overlap between segments, distinct investment and servicing preferences call for a differentiated servicing strategy. For example, female HNW investors are more risk averse than other segments, but they tend to be comparatively loyal to their wealth manager. On the flipside, inheritors tend to be the least loyal, meaning early and ongoing engagement is critical.
Scope
- 53.4% of global HNW investors reside in North America, but growth is more pronounced in the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Central and Eastern Europe.
- Professionals account for 9 million individuals within the global HNW market, while entrepreneurs account for another 2.6 million.
- Globally, only 13.9% of female HNW investors have sourced their wealth through first-generation entrepreneurship, compared to 24.7% among males. However, this is slowly changing.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
1.2 Key findings
1.3 Critical success factors
2. Sizing the Global HNW Market by Segment
2.1 North America is the largest target market, but growth can be found in Latin America and Asia Pacific
2.2 Albeit not mutually exclusive, expats and entrepreneurs constitute the largest target segments after professionals
2.3 9 million HNW professionals make for a sizable target market
2.4 After professionals, entrepreneurs constitute the largest HNW segment
2.5 Reaching out to inheritors early on via next-generation programs will minimize churn rates
2.6 Women constitute less than a fifth of the global HNW market, but represent a growing segment
2.7 1.8 million HNW expats make for a sizable target market
2.8 Targeting efforts begin in Asia, as more than half of HNW expats originate from the continent
2.9 The US and the UK are considered entrepreneurial havens among HNW expats
3. Investor Preferences Differ Between Segments
3.1 Key investor segments are seeking common services and excellence
3.2 Targeting females means adopting a tailored servicing approach
3.3 Expats are demanding but ideal for a bank able to offer a full suite of services
3.4 Customer churn is highest in the HNW inheritor segment, making relationship building key
3.5 Well-established referral processes are a must when targeting entrepreneurs
3.6 Highly integrated business and investment banking teams appeal to entrepreneurs and professionals
4. Appendix
4.1 Abbreviations and acronyms
4.2 Definitions
4.3 Supplementary data
4.4 Methodology
4.5 Secondary sources
4.6 Further reading
- About the Publisher
- Contact the Publisher
List of Figures
Figure 1: HNW growth in the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific is forecast to outstrip all other regions
Figure 2: A notable proportion of Filipino HNW wealth remains unmanaged
Figure 3: 68% of Chinese HNW investors use fewer than three wealth providers
Figure 4: The make-up of the global expat population differs significantly by region
Figure 5: CEOs and managing directors make for a lucrative target market in Australia
Figure 6: The entrepreneurial spirit runs high in Poland
Figure 7: The average age of Japanese HNW entrepreneurs is notably higher than the global average
Figure 8: Credit Suisse targets the next generation of HNW investors early on
Figure 9: Proportion-wise, Vietnam is home to the largest female HNW population
Figure 10: Female HNW entrepreneurs remain a rarity
Figure 11: Brazilian female HNW investors are as likely as their male counterparts to start a business
Figure 12: The UAE is home to a significant HNW expat population
Figure 13: Almost 100,000 Chinese HNW expats make for a sizable target market
Figure 14: The geographic footprint of the wider NRI community mirrors that of the HNW one
Figure 15: HNW NRIs and Chinese expats are less likely to expatriate permanently
Figure 16: The US is the preferred location among HNW expat entrepreneurs
Figure 17: DBS supports HNW entrepreneurs across Asia
Figure 18: Knowledge of financial products differs across segments
Figure 19: Male investors are notably more exposed to risk assets
Figure 20: Expats are notably more likely to hold credit products than natives
Figure 21: Expats are more likely to have sourced their wealth through first-generation entrepreneurship
Figure 22: HNW expats tend to be a loyal bunch
Figure 23: BNP Paribas services expats in both their country of origin and residence
Figure 24: HNW females and inheritors tend to be less financially savvy than other segments
Figure 25: Number of HNW individuals per segment per country, 2020
Figure 26: Segment as a proportion of total HNW population per country, 2020
Companies Mentioned
- IndusInd Bank
- Kotak
- Axis
- IDBI Bank
- United Bank of India
- ICICI
- Bank of Baroda
- HSBC
- Credit Suisse
- Bank of China
- DBS
- US Bank
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7p09qr
