Targets set in 2024 Government Work Report

China's government has set the 2024 growth target at around 5 percent, new urban jobs at over 12 million, CPI up around 3 percent, and general public expenditures in government budget reaching 28.5 trillion yuan.

China will further develop new quality productive forces at a faster pace, foster emerging industries and future-oriented industries, and launch the AI Plus initiative in 2024.

This year, China aims to keep basic equilibrium in balance of payments, boost imports of high-quality goods, intensify efforts to attract foreign investment, and create a sound environment in which enterprises under all forms of ownership can compete and grow on a level playing field.

