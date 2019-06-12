Targus Brings First-To-Market Quad 4K Docking Station to Display Industry with Cost-Effective, Rapid-Deployment Signage Solution

Using dual DisplayLink® DL-6910 chip technology, the DOCK570USZ supports up to four DisplayPort (3840 x 2160 p60) or HDMI (3840 x 2160 p50) displays. This technology means deployment is simple – connect the dock to a host (e.g. laptop), connect the dock to the displays and extend the host screen via monitor settings. No additional software is required so users can have crisp, ultra high-definition displays within minutes of set up. The DOCK570USZ touts universal compatibility, working with various platforms and operating systems including Mac, PCs, Android, Linux Ubuntu, Thunderbolt 3™ and other USB-C hosts.

The dock also comes equipped with a USB-C to USB-A adapter to support USB-A hosts, as well as Targus' exclusive charging solution that uses legacy charging tips to power a variety of major laptops, making this dock truly universal.

"The simplicity of the Targus DOCK570USZ means that teams can get up and running with their displays in a matter of minutes – and is less than one-fourth the cost of comparable digital signage solutions," said Andrew Corkill, VP, Global Marketing, Targus. "Being able to just plug-and-play to run four 4K displays is revolutionary and will mean that more companies can manage their display needs – from tradeshows to showrooms, office lobbies to advertising screens – with less time, cost, and lost productivity."

The DOCK570USZ is on display at Targus' booth at InfoComm (Booth: 4887), and will be available for purchase later in 2019, with an MSRP of $399.99.

Also on display at InfoComm will be Targus' full-range of docking stations including the award-winning DOCK520USZ which was a CES Innovation Awards honoree at CES 2019; and the Tablet Cradle Workstation, a modular tablet case and tray stand that transforms a DeX-enabled Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 into a multi-use device, turning a tablet into a full desktop experience.

DOCK570USZ Features & Specs

Supports four 4K displays via four DisplayPort (3840 x 2160 p60) or four HDMI (3840 x 2160 p50) ports (or combination of)

1 USB-C with 100W Power upstream port

1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Type-C) port

4 USB 3.0 ports (1 fast charging) connect essential peripherals

1 Gigabit Ethernet port

1 3.5mm combo Audio In/Out for mics, speakers, and earphones with Apple and Nokia headset auto-detection

Includes USB-C to USB-A Cable to make USB-A laptops compatible with Targus USB-C™ docking stations

Power tips included to power Acer®, ASUS®, Compaq®, Dell™, Fujitsu®, Gateway®, HP®, IBM/Lenovo™, and Toshiba

3 Year Limited Warranty

About Targus

Thirty-five years and a history of firsts, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and end-users alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and help people pursue their passions and live their purpose – at work and in life. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that seamlessly provide you with everything you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in over 45 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

