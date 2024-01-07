Targus Introduces Key Enhancements to its Award-Winning MiraLogic Workspace Intelligence System Designed to Boost Enterprise Productivity, Reduce Costs, and Improve Sustainability Across an Enterprise

Gives technical and management teams full remote control and visibility over modular IT ecosystems from anywhere

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CES®, Booth #15945, LV Convention Center, Central Hall -- Targus®, the number one laptop bag brand in the US1 and a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today introduced several innovative enhancements to its award-winning MiraLogic® Workspace Intelligence System. This unique workspace platform combines enterprise-grade hardware with proprietary software to enable enterprise teams to monitor and maintain their modular IT ecosystems from anywhere.

MiraLogic allows enterprise decisionmakers to understand and optimize power consumption, maximize available office space, and help employees work more productively and flexibly from anywhere. This results in increased productivity, reduced costs, and a more sustainable workplace. By providing valuable, real-time insights to make data-driven decisions about running costs of power, energy, equipment, and desk usage, organizations can achieve their sustainability goals more effectively while empowering employees to work productively from anywhere. These are just some of the reasons why MiraLogic was named a CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree.

"Today's organizations need to support a distributed workforce efficiently and sustainably. Enterprise decision makers are concerned about the impact of lower office attendance and occupancy on wasted office space, inefficient asset support, and wasted energy costs," explains Ron DeCamp, Vice President, Global Product Management & Development, Targus. "MiraLogic helps organizations solve these challenges by enabling them to reassess their working practices, aligning future decision-making around those priorities."

MiraLogic's newly released software version offers three major enhancements to the platform: Over-the-Air (OTA) firmware updates, proactive notifications, and Single Sign-On (SSO) capabilities.

Over-the-Air (OTA) firmware updates without an attached host device allows IT teams to perform regular device updates from any location, eliminating the need for time-intensive updates via the laptop. This patent-pending, unprecedented feature has never been possible before through a USB-C connected dock.

Proactive notifications alert the user of device connectivity issues or other unexpected behaviors like over current or temperature. The alerts are configured based on specific behaviors to notify an IT manager when something needs to be addressed. All users can also now quickly and easily login to the MiraLogic interface via Single Sign-On (SSO) making the user login experience seamless.

Additionally, MiraLogic now offers a robust API which allows system consumption of data to be integrated into third-party Managed Software, ERP, SCCM platforms, or similar.

The system's hardware comprises a universal USB-C dock (installed via the desktop, tray or VESA mount), smart BT sensor (installed under the desk), smart retrofit adapter/smart gateway for legacy docks, and satellite power strip (desk install).

Consumers and media can get a firsthand look and technical demonstration of MiraLogic during CES 2024, Jan. 9th-12th at Targus booth #15945, Central Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Additionally, this workspace intelligence system will also be on display in the CES Innovation Awards Showcase and at CES Unveiled, CES' premier media preview event on the evening of Jan. 7th at the Mandalay Convention Center.

To schedule an interview or drop by, reach out to [email protected] or [email protected].

About Targus

For 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

A global leader in docking, Targus has deployed more than three million universal docking stations around the world in more than 12,000 organizations – with more than 90% of Fortune 1000 companies using Targus products and maintains the number one spot in US B2B Universal Docks (3rd party only)2.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at Targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

1Source: Circana, US/Canada Retail and US B2B Reseller in Unit Sales for 12ME June 2023 (Laptop Bag case type = Briefcase, Sleeve, Attache, Slipcase, Messenger Bag)

2Source: Circana, US B2B Reseller, Docking Stations Unit Sales, 12ME June 2023

Targus and MiraLogic are trademarks or registered trademarks of Targus International LLC in the U.S. and in certain other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

SOURCE Targus

