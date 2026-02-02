TARKANIAN FAMILY AND ARIS LAZAROU BREAK GROUND ON TARK OFFICE CONDOS, A NEW CLASS A OFFICE CONDOMINIUM PROJECT IN SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS

74,000-Square-Foot Office Condominium Project Brings Customizable Ownership Opportunities, Expanding the Area's Business and Healthcare Hub

Project Hits 50% Sold as Demand Builds Along the I-215 Corridor

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tark Office Condos, a new 74,000-square-foot Class A office condominium development designed specifically for owner-users, has officially broken ground in Southwest Las Vegas at 7150 S. Cimarron Road in Las Vegas, Nev. Now 50% sold, the project will bring a highly anticipated ownership opportunity to one of the region's fastest-growing commercial corridors.

Co-developed by Danny Tarkanian, Aris Lazarou and John King, Tark Office Condos were designed for medical, legal and other business professionals, offering a rare chance to own Class A office space in a prime location. The development will feature fully customizable suites delivered in grey-shell condition, allowing buyers to tailor layouts to their specific operational needs. Unit sizes range from approximately 2,500 square feet to 37,000 square feet, providing flexible options for both small practices and larger enterprises.

"Southwest Las Vegas continues to attract strong business investment, and Tark Office Condos is a direct response to that momentum," said Aris Lazarou, co-developer. "Reaching 50% sold at groundbreaking highlights the demand for Class A owner-user space in this corridor. We're proud to deliver a project that allows professionals to own, customize and grow in one of the city's most active markets."

Strategically positioned along the expanding I-215 Beltway corridor directly across from St. Rose Dominican Hospital – San Martín Campus, Tark Office Condos offers exceptional visibility and convenient access to major thoroughfares. The location is ideal for healthcare providers and professional services seeking proximity to growing residential communities and key medical infrastructure.

"We're creating a place where businesses can grow, collaborate and put down roots," said Danny Tarkanian co-developer. "This project supports the long-term evolution of Southwest Las Vegas and reflects the confidence professionals have in this market."

Tark Office Condos space is available for sale with detailed listings and inquiries accessible through leading commercial real estate platforms including LoopNet, Costar, and Crexi.

