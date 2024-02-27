Tarkett announces new Johnsonite Color of the Year program

SOLON, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Across its rubber flooring and accessories, Tarkett's Johnsonite brand offers the broadest range of colors in the industry, plus the ability to match any hue. Now, demonstrative of its leadership in color, Johnsonite has launched a new Color of the Year program, aimed at bringing new palette inspiration to customers' designs.

"We know that color is crucial to the craft of design. That's why we speak color, bringing care and expertise to ensure your colors are always right," said Paul Young, senior vice president of product innovation and design for Tarkett North America. "When it comes to color in your spaces, Made Right Means Johnsonite."

This year, Johnsonite's color expert Janette Murray has developed not one, but seven inspiring new colorways for Color of the Year 2024: Sophisticated Raspberry, Aged Denim, Golden Joy, Earthen Brown, Retrospective Orange, Artful Sage, and Nostalgic Pink.

"Exploring comfort, nostalgia and earthiness, these colors are ready to spark your imagination," Murray said. "Each colorway adds fresh edge to the familiar, helping you tell new stories with your designs. I can't wait for designers to dive in, get creative, and see where this palette takes them."

The new shades are available in Johnsonite rubber flooring tile, rubber and vinyl wall base, and rubber and vinyl stair treads. The Color of the Year palette can be mixed and matched with Johnsonite's full Color System, including Color Foundations, which offers six neutral palettes—Warm Beige, Cool Beige, Warm Gray, Cool Gray, Black and White—that tie across the complete Tarkett line for easy flooring coordination, and ColorMatch®, a go-to palette with no dye lots guaranteed to match across all Johnsonite products.

Johnsonite's leadership in this domain can be attributed to its unique ways of making color right:

  • Color Coordination: Across its industry-leading breadth of colors, the team helps customers mix and match to achieve their desired design.
  • Color Customization: Johnsonite products can be made to match anything, ensuring customers have a uniquely branded and cohesive space.
  • Color Confidence: Thanks to Johnsonite's superior color technology and skilled artisans, its products deliver a consistent color match that can be depended on year after year, decade after decade.

For more information and sample ordering, visit commercial.tarkett.com/johnsonite-color-of-the-year.

About Tarkett
With a 140-year history, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and durable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating net sales of 3.4 billion euros in 2023. The Group has around 12,000 employees, 23 R&D centres, 8 recycling centres and 34 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, shops and sports fields, serving customers in more than 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors", the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com

Proof in Every Step
For years, Tarkett has raised the sustainability standards of the flooring industry. It purposefully designs floors with total transparency to create healthier, safer spaces for both people and planet. When Tarkett floors reach their end of life, the company's ReStart® program makes it possible for them to be repurposed or recycled. Tarkett's near-term science-based carbon emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and are fully aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement objective to limit global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius. For more information, visit commercial.tarkett.com/sustainability.  

