TARRAGON ANNOUNCES UPLANDS, A NEW MASTER-PLANNED COMMUNITY IN SOUTH HILL WITH FOUR INITIAL BUILDERS SELECTED TO BUILD THE FIRST 155 HOMES

Seattle-based development company targets home sales in their first master-planned community in late 2024.

SEATTLE, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarragon, a Seattle-based real estate development company, announces Uplands, its first-ever master-planned community of more than 1,000 homes on 320 acres, set to begin home sales this fall. Well-known for their successful multi-family rental communities, Class A industrial and commercial projects, Tarragon envisions Uplands to be an active and socially connected community. Uplands will bring to market a diversity of home types, the first 155 of which will be built by four trusted homebuilders. The initial homes will range in size from 2,000 to 3,500 square-feet.

The intentional design of the individual homes and the community at large will be a big draw for homebuyers and will meet a need for new housing in this area, with additional smaller home plans and rental townhomes expected in future phases. Uplands will be a walkable community with nearly 25 acres of parks and recreation space, including playgrounds, pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and the expansive Overlook Park and The Club at Uplands with unobstructed views of Mt. Rainier.

"Uplands will set a fresh new standard for life in our South Hill location. We have been very intentional, from our community infrastructure to the home designs offered, all to create a better quality of life and social connections for people living here," said Dennis Rattie, President of Tarragon.

Situated directly off 184th Street located in Puyallup, in the South Hill area, the community is centrally located in Pierce County. With its lifestyle amenities and unique housing product, Uplands will attract a range of new home buyers, from first time buyers to families to move-down Baby Boomers.

Tarragon is pleased to announce its partnership with four trusted homebuilders in Uplands. Century Communities, Conner Homes, Lennar, and Richmond American Homes will all build in the first phase at Uplands. These builders are trusted names in the Pacific Northwest and have the experience to deliver homes that meet our standards.

"The builders we chose are dependable and trusted in the state of Washington," said Dennis Rattie, President of Tarragon. "It is important to us that we work with builders who understand and support our mission to cultivate community wherever we work and deliver high-quality products to our future homeowners. Each one of these builders has seen success in the Pacific Northwest, and we are excited to bring their innovative floor plans to the community."

Century Communities, established in 2002, specializes in single-family homes, townhomes, paired homes, and condos in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S. Century will have 40 new homes available in the initial phase at Uplands.

Conner Homes, with over 60 years of home-building experience in Washington state, has built over 6,000 homes. They will have 29 new homes in the initial phase at Uplands.

Lennar, founded in 1954, has built over one million new homes for families across America. They will build 44 homes in the initial phase at Uplands. Their commitment to quality, value, and integrity guides them in caring for their customers, associates, shareholders, and community.

Richmond American Homes will have 42 single-family homes available in the initial phase at Uplands, adding to their portfolio of 240,000+ homes built across the U.S. Their parent company, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is ranked among the top 10 builders in the nation.

The initial phase of single-family homes at Uplands will be situated on 110 acres of sloped terrain in South Hill, with an additional 173 acres under development. When completed, Uplands will be a robust community of more than 1,000 homes that seamlessly integrate into the natural environment. The community will include 86 rental townhomes, currently under development, that will feature a dedicated clubhouse with catering kitchen, a BBQ area, a fire pit, a dog park, playground, and community garden. Residents of the townhomes will also have access to the extensive Uplands trail network. Additional rental townhomes will also be included in future phases.

For more information, visit www.uplandscommunity.com.

About Tarragon

Tarragon was founded in 1995 and is recognized as one of the Northwest's most active real estate developers. Tarragon develops Class A industrial, retail, office, and multi-family projects throughout the Northwest. Tarragon's projects are known for their quality construction and community focus.

