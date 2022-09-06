Tarragon Market Size to Grow by USD 142.52 million with 53% of the Contribution from Europe - Technavio

The tarragon market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising health benefits of Tarragon. Fresh tarragon leaves are used for making salads, and dried tarragon leaves are used as a flavoring base in several cuisines to marinate fish, lamb, and poultry. Tarragon leaves are rich in antioxidants and help fight free radicals in the human body. Thus, they help in preventing the growth of cancer cells. The health benefits associated with the consumption of tarragon will induce consumers to buy tarragon-infused products, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, one of the key challenges to the global tarragon market growth is the lack of awareness and scarcity of suppliers. The lack of awareness among consumers about tarragon has directly translated into the moderate growth in the sales of tarragon products, while the market for its substitutes like anise seeds and fennel seeds has surged significantly in terms of both volume and revenue. The lack of awareness about the benefits of tarragon will impede the growth of the global tarragon market during the forecast period.

The Tarragon Market is segmented by Product (tarragon seasoning and paste and tarragon oil) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The tarragon market share growth in the tarragon seasoning segment will be significant during the forecast period. Tarragon seasoning and paste are widely consumed in countries such as France, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Iran, Russia, Hungary, and Italy. The significant increase in the demand for tarragon products from these countries will drive segment growth.

Regional Opportunities: 53% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. France, Germany, and the UK are the key markets for tarragon in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and APAC. The rising number of organized retailing outlets offering tarragon products and the increasing number of new product launches in the region featuring tarragon will facilitate the tarragon market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

The tarragon market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Tarragon Market Sizing

Tarragon Market Forecast

Tarragon Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The tarragon market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the tarragon market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The tarragon market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Absolute Essential

Alabama Essential Oil Co.

Badia Spices Inc.

Berje Inc.

Deepthi Foods and Formulations

DF World of Spices GmbH

Ernesto Ventos SA

Frontier Co-op

HillTop Foods Inc.

India Aroma Oils and Co.

India Essential Oils

McCormick and Co. Inc

Nature In Bottle

Perfect Flavours

Ravago Group

Sauer Brands Inc.

The Good Scents Co.

The MANE Group

Young Living Essential Oils

Tarragon Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.31% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 142.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.7 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 53% Key consumer countries US, France, Germany, UK, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Absolute Essential, Alabama Essential Oil Co., Badia Spices Inc., Berje Inc., Deepthi Foods and Formulations, DF World of Spices GmbH, Ernesto Ventos SA, Frontier Co-op, HillTop Foods Inc., India Aroma Oils and Co., India Essential Oils, McCormick and Co. Inc, Nature In Bottle, Perfect Flavours, Ravago Group, Sauer Brands Inc., The Good Scents Co., The MANE Group, and Young Living Essential Oils Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

