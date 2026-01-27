Tarrant Area Food Bank Selects RKD Group as Fundraising Agency of Record

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) has selected RKD Group as its new fundraising agency of record, continuing RKD's long-standing commitment to supporting food banks and organizations working to strengthen communities across the nation.

Through this partnership, RKD Group will support Tarrant Area Food Bank's mission by strategizing and designing growth in donor engagement, digital advancements, and net revenue, helping ensure more North Texans have access to nutritious food.

"Tarrant Area Food Bank plays a vital role in addressing hunger and improving health across North Texas," said Kevin Jones, CEO of RKD Group.

"As an organization with deep ties to the Dallas-Fort Worth community—where many of our employees live, work, and raise their families—we are especially honored to partner with an organization so rooted in serving its neighbors and ensuring families have consistent access to nutritious meals."

RKD Group will leverage its advanced data science, digital innovation and omnichannel fundraising expertise to create audience-first campaigns focused on personalization, donor connection and long-term sustainability.

RKD Group helps hundreds of nonprofit organizations optimize their fundraising programs and drive sustainable revenue growth. By combining data-driven insights, strategic innovation and creative storytelling, RKD empowers nonprofits to build deep donor relationships and amplify their missions.

About RKD Group

RKD Group is the leading partner for growth-focused nonprofit organizations. With deep expertise in strategy, data, technology, digital marketing, omnichannel fundraising and donor engagement, RKD engineers extraordinary outcomes for their clients. For more information about RKD Group and its services, visit rkdgroup.com.

About Tarrant Area Food Bank

One of the largest charitable organizations in its 13-county North Texas service area, Tarrant Area Food Bank provides more than 1 million nutritious meals weekly, plus nutrition education programs, to those facing hunger through its network of 500 partner agencies. Based in Fort Worth and a member of Feeding America, TAFB empowers communities to alleviate hunger and improve health. For more information, visit www.tafb.org

