Tarsier Pharma Announces Publication of Review Article on Suppressing Inflammation for Treating Retinal Blinding Ocular Diseases, Highlighting dazdotuftide (TRS) as a Promising Therapeutic Candidate

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarsier Pharma Ltd., a late clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat patients with blinding ocular diseases, announced the publication of a review article authored by Dr. Vofo and Prof. Chowers, an AMD expert serving as the chairman of the Division of Ophthalmology at Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel . The peer reviewed article "Suppressing Inflammation for the Treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy and Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Dazdotuftide as a Potential New Multitarget Therapeutic Candidate", has been published as Open Access in the journal Biomedicines in May 2023.

The article introduces Tarsier's lead new chemical entity dazdotuftide (formerly known as TRS) as an innovative multitarget anti-inflammatory compound, offering a cutting-edge treatment approach for blinding ocular diseases including Diabetic retinopathy (DR), Age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and diabetic macular edema (DME). While anti-VEGF compounds serve as the mainstay treatment for these conditions, their efficacy is often inadequate, and the need for frequent intravitreal injections poses challenges for both patients and the healthcare system. Despite identifying multiple inflammatory pathways and mediators as significant contributors to the development of DR and AMD, treatment options targeting these pathways remain limited. Dazdotuftide demonstrates the ability to target multiple inflammatory pathways, such as NRP1, TLR, and ACE-2, while simultaneously activating anti-inflammatory macrophages. This groundbreaking approach positions dazdotuftide as a potential therapeutic option for effectively managing DR, DME, and AMD.

"Dazdotuftide represents an innovative therapeutic approach that addresses the unmet medical need for effective treatment of diseases such as AMD, DE, and DME," said Prof. Chowers. " The prospect of having a non-anti VEGF targeted therapy for retinal diseases is exciting; it may lead to reduced treatment burden and improved outcome in these common diseases."

Daphne Haim-Langford, CEO of Tarsier Pharma, added, "We are eager to accelerate our TRS02 program, a slow release biodegradable formulation of dazdotuftide, to the clinic and continue are journey to develop effective and safe treatment options for blinding ocular diseases and make positive impact on patients' lives."

Link to publication:

https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9059/11/6/1562

About Tarsier Pharma

Tarsier Pharma is a phase-3 pharmaceutical company, focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular back and front of the eye blinding diseases. Dazdotuftide is a bio-inspired breakthrough proprietary technology platform, based on a new chemical entity with novel mechanism of action, that demonstrated in previous phase I/II trials safety and efficacy in a rare debilitating and blinding indication. Currently Tarsier is wrapping up the TRS4VISION phase-3 clinical trial in subjects with non-infectious anterior uveitis including uveitic glaucoma, https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05042609?term=TRS01&draw=2&rank=1and IND enabling studies with its TRS02 formulation for retinal diseases.

