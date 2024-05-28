Tarsier Pharma Announces the Appointment of Emilee Fulcher as Vice President of Clinical Affairs

TEL-AVIV, Israel, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarsier Pharma, Ltd, a late-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing first-in-class new therapies for the treatment of blinding ocular diseases proudly announces the appointment of Emilee Fulcher as Vice President of Clinical Affairs.

Emilee Fulcher, VP Clinical Affairs, Tarsier Pharma Ltd.

In her new role, Emilee Fulcher will spearhead the execution of the TRS01 and TRS02 clinical programs towards the advancement of Tarsier Pharma's pipeline for Dazdotuftide (TRS). Dazdotuftide is a novel, multi-target drug with a unique mechanism of action in development for the treatment of ocular blinding diseases as an eye drop formulation (TRS01) and slow-release biodegradable intravitreal injection (TRS02).

"We are thrilled to welcome Emilee to the Tarsier team as our Vice President of Clinical Affairs," said Daphne Haim-Langford CEO of Tarsier. "Emilee's exceptional leadership, proven track record, and deep understanding of ophthalmic research make her the ideal candidate to lead our clinical development efforts. She is knowledgeable, professional, deeply compassionate, and fully aligned with the company's vision to save sight, which makes her an invaluable asset to the team".

Emilee has 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry with a specialized background in executing ophthalmology clinical trials. Prior to joining Tarsier, Emilee was one of the first employees of Lexitas, an ophthalmic-focused CRO. During her 11-year tenure at Lexitas she successfully led trials spanning across multiple ophthalmic indications and phases, including all three trials in the TRS01 clinical program completed to-date. Prior to that, she held positions in preclinical drug development and in clinical operations at UCB Biosciences and Inspire Pharmaceuticals.

Emilee stated "I am deeply honored to officially join the talented team at Tarsier and am excited to leverage my expertise as we strive to bring our innovative treatment to patients. I am passionate about our mission at Tarsier and eager to progress our clinical programs that have the potential to revolutionize the treatment paradigm for patients with debilitating and blinding conditions including uveitis and specifically uveitic glaucoma. As we embark on initiating the Tarsier-04 Phase 3 trial, we are poised to build on the momentum of our recently completed TRS4Vision Phase 3 trial that demonstrated the potential of TRS01 to serve as an effective and safe treatment in uveitis that meets the urgent need for a drug that resolves inflammation and with a superior IOP safety profile."

Tarsier Pharma congratulates Emilee Fulcher on her appointment and looks forward to her leadership in driving the company's clinical development efforts forward.

