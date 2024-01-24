TARTE™ COSMETICS ANNOUNCES 'TARTE™ KINDNESS TOUR': A 25-CITY GLOBAL CELEBRATION OF GRATITUDE AND COMMUNITY APPRECIATION IN HONOR OF 25TH ANNIVERSARY

To celebrate 25 years of female-founded, cruelty-free formulas infused with good-for-you ingredients & kindness, leading Beauty Brand & CEO are giving back to the communities that helped make tarte™ the #3 Prestige Makeup Brand in the U.S.*

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As tarte™ marks its 25th anniversary, Maureen Kelly, the CEO & Founder, is celebrating by taking tarte™ on a global, year-long kindness tour featuring activations in 25 cities to give back to the communities that have helped make tarte™ what it is today. With kindness & charitable giveback ingrained into the brand's DNA since its start in 1999, the tour will feature special surprise-and-delight, charity-driven activations focused on giving back to local communities across the globe.

"In the world of beauty, it's not just about looking good; it's about feeling good and doing good. Our 25-city Kindness Tour is a testament to the power of positivity and giving back to the communities that have embraced us for a quarter of a century," said Maureen Kelly, CEO & Founder of tarte™.

This is the ultimate celebration of beauty, kindness, and community. After 25 years of setting trends, breaking the internet, and becoming the #3 Prestige Makeup Brand in the U.S.*, tarte™ is ready to give back to the incredible people who've made it all possible.

"To all our tartelettes, you've been the driving force behind our success. This tour is our way of saying that you're not just customers; you're our extended family, and we're here to make your world more beautiful, one act of kindness at a time," said Maureen Kelly, CEO & Founder of tarte™.

The tarte™ trolley pop-up will make surprise visits at retailers, host creator events, and give away goodies galore. Plus, tarte™ will randomly choose a local school in each city to shower deserving teachers and students with backpacks and school supplies, in addition to clearing wishlists.

"Teachers are the original influencers & are truly shaping the minds of tomorrow- they deserve to be pampered & empowered! I personally donated over $50,000 by clearing teachers' wishlists - I wanted to make sure we could make a positive change to as many teachers as possible," said Maureen Kelly, tarte™ CEO & Founder.

As part of the first events, tarte™ will be unveiling their first-ever International shape tape™ week featuring the lowest ever price ($15!) on the three concealer varieties, the steepest offer in the brand's history.

"We're thrilled to show our appreciation to our tartelettes by offering shape tape for just $15 – our lowest price ever! It's our way of saying thank you for their incredible support & making tarte™ the #1 concealer brand," said Candace Craig Bulishak, tarte™ President.

The tarte™ kindness tour kicks off in Los Angeles (1/24) at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd. from 10-11am PST, followed by Dallas (1/25) at La La Land Kind Café from 10-11am CST. More stops will be announced throughout the year in other major cities, many of which will be crowdsourced. Keep an eye on Maureen Kelly's socials, @itsmaureenkelly, for all the exciting updates! Let's make kindness and beauty go hand in hand on this epic journey! #tarteKindnessTour

About Maureen Kelly, tarte™ CEO & Founder

From her 1-bedroom, rent-controlled apartment to a multi-billion dollar makeup empire, Maureen Kelly is at the helm of a female-led C-suite of executives as the CEO & Founder of tarte cosmetics. After dropping out of her PhD program in Clinical Psychology at Columbia University, Kelly set out to disrupt the massive, industry titans with her cruelty-free line of life-tested products infused with high-performance natural ingredients. Kelly's personal journey, marked by her own struggles with skin challenges and acne, served as the driving force behind tarte cosmetics. Her unwavering commitment to creating products that deliver real results while nurturing skin led to the brand's remarkable rise, eventually becoming the world's number one concealer brand. 25 years later, Kelly remains the driving force keeping tarte relevant – whether it's being the first beauty brand on a new social media platform, pushing product development timelines to bring trends to market in record time, or giving back & empowering women to follow their dreams. In 2017, Kelly realized a lifelong dream, founding & serving as President of the 501(c)(3) organization, heart to tarte. Since day one, she has always been an advocate for women supporting women & spreads this message throughout social media as @itsmaureenkelly.

About Tarte™ Cosmetics

tarte™ is the pioneer of high-performance naturals™ & one of the fastest growing cosmetic companies in the U.S. In 1999, founder & CEO Maureen Kelly set out to create a cruelty-free line of easy-to-use, life-proof products packed with good-for-you ingredients that deliver real results without compromise. tartelettes around the world – including beauty editors, makeup artists, content creators & celebrities alike – obsess over the full assortment of award-winning, highly-pigmented, & longwearing cosmetics. Each item is developed without the icky, bad stuff (like parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, & more) & with the best naturally-derived ingredients Mother Nature has to offer. The brand is 85% vegan & proud to be the #1 concealer brand in the US. tarte™ is committed to sharing its passion for skinvigorating™ ingredients with the world: it has in-store presence in over 20 countries & online at tarte.com , shipping to over 50 countries worldwide!

About heart to tarte™

Giving back has always been a part of the brand's DNA. tarte is committed to lifting up others, having cleared thousands of teacher wishlists & mentoring future leaders & entrepreneurs through the tartelette U & internship programs & the shape your future™ small business awards. In 2017, tarte™ founded heart to tarte™, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization to help support causes like female empowerment, underserved communities, environmental conservancy, animal rescue, disaster relief & health & wellness initiatives. tarte also sustainably sources ingredients directly from cooperatives, & in 2019 helped fund the creation of an all-female maracuja cooperative in the Rainforest.

*Source: Circana, U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Sales, Jan-Aug 2023 combined

