TASC Announces Charitable Donations, Impacts Groups Across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Administrative Services Corporation (TASC) announced today a recap of their 2022 charitable donation of over 2 million dollars under the company's CARES program, a philanthropic commitment to providing health, education and essential needs to communities they serve.

"TASC's mission has always been to improve the health and well-being of its customers, and our CARES program extends this commitment to our underserved communities," said Pam Reynolds, TASC's Chief Service Offering Officer. "These charitable organizations are at the core of thriving societies, and it is our goal to empower them and help them fulfill their missions."

Donations were made by TASC and its employees and served over 150 nonprofits and charitable organizations located across Madison and greater Wisconsin. Assisting a varied demographic, TASC's donations have directly impacted numerous projects and communities, including:

Donated over $50,000 to NewBridge Madison to provide local food access for senior citizens

Contributed to The Center for Black Excellence and Culture's capital campaign

Covered field trip expenses for Lindbergh Elementary

Acted as the fiscal agent for the Madison Forward Fund

"At NewBridge Madison, our goal is to provide local seniors with equitable food access, exercise classes and social opportunities all with the goal of improving their physical and mental health," said NewBridge Madison Executive Director Jim Krueger. "TASC's generous support will help empower our organization to serve 260 older adults this year alone."

In addition, TASC will be supporting donor recipient United Way of Dane County for the organization's upcoming Centennial Celebration on March 1, 2023. The event will wrap up United Way of Dane County's centennial year with a cocktail reception and dinner, with TASC as a lead sponsor of the event.

"This year was an opportunity to celebrate an in­credible milestone while also ensuring another century of impact and innovation," said United Way of Dane County CEO Renee Moe. "We're excited to be recognizing all of the people and organizations, including TASC, who've made our effective work possible over the past 100 years!"

Nonprofits interested in learning more about TASC's CARES program, including in-kind services, donation requests, or engaging with employees for volunteer opportunities, can visit https://www.tasconline.com/tasc-cares/.

About TASC

Since 1975, TASC has evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients and their employees and worked with them to provide benefit options that feel like benefits every day and in times of great need. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, TASC is the nation's largest, privately held, third-party administrator for employee benefits programs. www.tasconline.com

