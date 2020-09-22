TASE Data Hub: The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange is Launching a Data System that Allows, for the First Time, Direct, Immediate and Seamless Access to TASE Market Data

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) announces the launch of TASE Data Hub as part of TASE's strategic plan of aligning itself to global technological and data standards. The system will allow direct and simple access to TASE databases through an agile and efficient interface. The API based system will include current daily data, end-of-day data and historical data, using quick connectivity and customized parameters.

The groundbreaking product of the system is Smart Money, which offers exposure to daily and historical data of the composition of the monetary turnover in securities, showing the total aggregate monetary transactions by institutional investors and mutual funds in all securities that are listed on TASE. The target market for this product are hedge funds, prop houses, analysts, fintech companies, major traders and more, which can utilize its data to create sophisticated trading strategies and models.

TASE Data Hub is a comprehensive source of information, which offers data for the various activities on TASE and is useful for a wide range of capital market players. More products will be added to the system in the future, to accommodate market needs. The system is expected to increase the number of financial websites and services that offer information on TASE activities, improve the ability of existing vendors to present comprehensive and current information and allow international investors better access to complete data on the activities and trading at TASE.

Ittai Ben Zeev, CEO of The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange, said today: "We are delighted to launch TASE Data Hub, which we expect will be conducive to innovation in the capital market and attract high-tech and fintech entities to TASE. Israel is leading in AI and data analysis, and we are proud to provide innovative and comprehensive data on the market. We believe that the accessible information will make TASE more appealing to international investors. As part of our strategic plans, TASE will continue to pursue the technological advancement of the Israeli capital market."

Allowing easier access to diverse data packages is essential to the advancement and improvement of the capital market, which has been a core strategy for TASE in recent years. The data packages on offer also include market announcements feed of all TASE companies' messages, information on all parameters pertaining to inclusion in TASE indices and the weights of index components, daily updated historical data of all transactions in securities on and off TASE, complete end-of-day data for all TASE securities and indices and information on the schedule of companies' financial reports and general assemblies.

Click here for more information on TASE Data Hub products

Contact: Orna Goren

Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit

Tel: +972-76-8160405

[email protected]

SOURCE The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.