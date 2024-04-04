Tashkent International Investment Forum to take centre stage in Uzbekistan's ongoing Foreign Direct Investment success

With Uzbekistan experiencing a 93% rise in Foreign Direct Investment in 2023 and the country targeting $250 billion by 2030, the May 2024 Forum is set to drive further deals and investment.

The Forum will highlight the significant investment opportunities available across multiple sectors, including energy, infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, mining and the digital economy.

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Uzbekistan is delighted to announce the third annual Tashkent International Investment Forum (The Forum). Led by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade (MIIT), The Forum will take place on May 2-3 at the Tashkent City Congress Hall and convene 95+ high-profile speakers, including Government ministers and global business leaders with over 2,500 delegates from across the globe attending.

The Forum, supported and opened by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, is a milestone event in driving Foreign Direct Investment ("FDI") into Uzbekistan.

The Forum provides foreign investors a gateway into New Uzbekistan: the big country with big opportunities. Its objective is to accelerate Uzbekistan's growth and development, aligned with the "Uzbekistan 2030" strategy, which includes increasing Uzbekistan's GDP to $160 billion and attracting $250 billion investment into the country.

Supported by key partners, including the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, ACWA Power and Uzum, The Forum will highlight the significant investment opportunities available to global investors across various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, mining and the digital economy.

Since its inception, The Forum has contributed to the transformation of Uzbekistan's economic prospects and progress, with FDI and development finance both increasing, along with marked growth in clean energy investment and landmark international debt market success.

In 2023, Uzbekistan's FDI totalled $19.5 billion, a 93% rise from 2022, with foreign trade turnover at an all-time high of $62.6 billion.

Minister of investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov:

"The Tashkent International Investment Forum is an opportunity for us to showcase the immense potential and diverse investment opportunities that Uzbekistan offers. In 2022, The Forum was attended by over 2,000 major investors and high-ranking officials from 56 countries worldwide. Contracts and investment agreements worth $7.8 billion were concluded. 2023 saw even greater success, with 2,500 participants from 70 countries. As a result, 164 contracts were signed representing $11 billion in value. In 2024, those numbers are expected to be exceeded".

To register for the 2024 Forum, visit www.tiif.online and watch the promotional video here.

Press contacts

Hudson Sandler

Adam Joste-Smith - [email protected] - +44 20 7796 4133