Tasigna Lawsuit News: Recent Studies Suggest Leukemia Drug May Increase Risk for Arteriosclerosis, Peripheral Artery Disease and Related Vascular Conditions, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports

For example, in 2011, the American Journal of Hematology published a study involving 24 patients who were taking Tasigna to treat chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML), 3 of whom went on to develop peripheral artery disease or other vascular disorders. All three required angioplasty and none had a prior history of peripheral artery disease before they began taking Tasigna.

A year later, a study published in the medical journal Blood reported that 4 out of 27 patients who had taken Tasigna as either a first or second-line treatment for CML for roughly 24 months had been diagnosed with peripheral artery disease or experienced other vascular occlusive events, including one who had a heart attack.

In 2013, researchers writing in the journal Leukemia reported that patients taking Tasigna were more likely to experience peripheral artery disease compared to those taking another CML drug called Gleevac. A second study published in the same journal that year found similar results.

In 2013, a Health Canada analysis revealed that 277 reports of arteriosclerosis in relation to Tasigna had been logged with the Novartis Global Safety Database between January 1st, 2005 and January 31, 2013. Health care providers in Canada were advised to closely monitor their Tasigna patients for signs of the life-threatening condition.

"Our Firm has heard from numerous patients who were diagnosed with arteriosclerosis, peripheral artery disease, or related conditions after they began taking Tasigna to treat CML. We believe these individuals and others like them may be entitled to compensation for their medical bills and other damages related to their illness," says Sandy A. Liebhard, a partner at Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationwide law firm representing victims of defective drugs and medical devices. The firm is offering free legal reviews to individuals who were diagnosed with arteriosclerosis, peripheral artery disease, or related vascular disorders following the initiation of Tasigna treatment.

Tasigna Lawsuits Mounting in U.S. Courts

Tasigna was brought to market in 2007 by Novartis AG. It was intended to replace Gleevac, a blockbuster treatment for CML marketed by Novartis that was set to lose patent protection in 2015.

In March 2016, one of the nation's first Tasigna lawsuits was filed in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California, on behalf of a man who died from complications related to arteriosclerosis shortly after he began taking the drug in 2012. Even though his doctor had prescribed an alternative treatment after learning of the possible link between Tasigna and arteriosclerosis in a medical journal, the man died due to complications related to the condition in 2014. (Case No. No. 16-393)

Most recently, a complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Washington, on behalf of a man who suffered a stroke after he was switched from Gleevac to Tasigna, even though his CML was in remission. The February 26th filing alleges that the Plaintiff's use of Tasigna caused him to develop rapidly progressing arteriosclerosis in his carotid arteries, resulting in his stroke. (Case No. Case 3:18-cv-05149)

Tasigna patients who were diagnosed with arteriosclerosis, peripheral artery disease, or related vascular conditions while using this medication, or their surviving family members, may be entitled to compensation for their medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, wrongful death, and more. To learn more about filing a Tasigna lawsuit, please visit Bernstein Liebhard LLP's website, or call 800-511-5092 to arrange for a free, no obligation case review.

About Bernstein Liebhard LLP

Bernstein Liebhard LLP is a New York-based law firm exclusively representing injured persons in complex individual and class action lawsuits nationwide since 1993. As a national law firm, Bernstein Liebhard LLP possesses all of the legal and financial resources required to successfully challenge billion dollar pharmaceutical and medical device companies. As a result, our attorneys and legal staff have been able to recover more than $3.5 billion on behalf of our clients. Bernstein Liebhard LLP is honored to once again be named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List," recognizing the top plaintiffs firms in the country. This year's nomination marks the thirteenth year the firm has been named to this prestigious annual list.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

10 East 40th Street

New York, New York 10016

800-511-5092

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2018 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, 800-511-5092. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Sandy A. Liebhard, Esq.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

info (at)consumerinjurylawyers(dot)com

http://www.rxinjuryhelp.com/

https://plus.google.com/115936073311125306742?rel=author

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tasigna-lawsuit-news-recent-studies-suggest-leukemia-drug-may-increase-risk-for-arteriosclerosis-peripheral-artery-disease-and-related-vascular-conditions-bernstein-liebhard-llp-reports-300650457.html

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP

Related Links

http://www.bernlieb.com

