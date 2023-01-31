Tasked with Helping State Utilities and Regulators in Equitable Energy Transition, New Massachusetts Grid Modernization Advisory Council Taps Highland Electric Fleets' Amy McGuire

McGuire, Highland's Director of Market Development, will serve as one of 13 new council members

BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Electric Fleets , the leading provider of fleet electrification-as-a-service, today announced that Amy McGuire, Highland's Director of Market Development, has been selected as one of 13 new board members for a new Massachusetts Grid Modernization Advisory Council. The aim of the board is to provide utilities and regulators in the state with industry insights and guidance to help accelerate the equitable energy transition in the state.

Highland Director of Market Development Amy McGuire

Massachusetts has greenlighted new capital in recent months to support more customer participation and access to clean energy programs, approving more than $450M to the state's key utilities, including National Grid, Eversource and Unitil, to "achieve measurable results like improved storm restoration and address climate change," according to the Department of Public Utilities. McGuire sees this as a good beginning for her work with the Massachusetts Grid Modernization Advisory Council.

"As utilities look to modernize the grid and embrace the transition to electric, they have many important questions around how best to move ahead in a sustainable and equitable way," said Amy McGuire, Director of Market Development at Highland Electric Fleets. "I'm grateful to be in a position where I can build upon the work I've done on the policy side, while bringing my on-the-ground experience forging new markets and deploying electric bus fleets with Highland to help benefit all Massachusetts communities."

During a decade of working within the private and public clean energy sectors, Amy led initiatives in energy resilience, solar financing, energy storage, and electric vehicles, and helped to create the Massachusetts Clean Peak Energy Standard, a first in the nation. At Highland, Amy is heading up the effort to develop and execute strategies designed to mobilize and empower stakeholders within and around a school district to encourage district leadership to electrify its bus fleet.

"Amy's experience on the frontlines at Highland has always been focused on education, community engagement, and facilitating cooperation with utilities and stakeholders on how we can design better programs that benefit us all," said Duncan McIntyre, CEO of Highland Electric Fleets. "We're proud of Amy's work and know that she will excel in her new role on the Massachusetts Grid Modernization Advisory Board."

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is the leading provider of electrification-as-a-service for school districts, governments, and fleet operators in North America. Founded in 2019, Highland offers a unique suite of products that make it simple and affordable to upgrade to electric fleets today. Active in 30 states and Canada, Highland is responsible for the first use of electric school buses in a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) program and the largest electric school bus project in the United States to date. To learn more, visit https://highlandfleets.com .

