Tasker Payment Gateways LLC Announces Payment Gateway Support and System Integration Program for Smoking Accessory Sites Looking to Expand Into CBD

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasker Payment Gateways LLC, of South Portland, Maine, has launched a new high-risk payment gateway placement program for online smoke-shop business owners who are unsure how to expand into CBD.

Matt Tasker, the founder of Tasker Payment Gateways LLC, explained the need this way: "We have been in the payment gateway placement business since 2002, and have seen a lot. But wow… the CBD business over the past two years has been like nothing else. There have been processors entering and leaving the market, payment gateway integrations that have come and gone, ever-changing shopping cart restrictions, and an absolute flood of interest. It is all very confusing, even to established smoke-shop site owners hoping to offer CBD products on their site. That's why we put a focus on helping established website owners add CBD payments to their business model."

According to Tasker Payment Gateways LLC, one of the industry's biggest needs is that of established smoking accessory or head shop sites that want to move into the CBD market without getting their payment gateways and processing shut down.

To help online business keep up, TaskerPaymentGateways.com launched an Ongoing CBD Payment Gateway News page on their website last year, in addition to a comprehensive Selling CBD Online 101 page.

According to Tasker Payment Gateways LLC, the payment processing agents they introduce smoke shop businesses to generally work with site owners "before, during, and after payment gateway integration" to make sure that any new products or website changes are addressed before they can cause any issues with the processors.

Matt Tasker explained, "Website owners that keep an open dialogue with their agent have a far easier time accepting credit cards over the long haul. Simply adding CBD to a smoking accessory website without letting your agent, and the payment gateway providers themselves, know ahead of time is a sure way to get your deposits held, or worse yet – get your credit card processing shut down."

According to TaskerPaymentGateways.com, the company works mostly with business owners that use WooCommerce and WordPress, Shopify, Weebly, Squarespace, and Wix. Those are the "big five."

According to Matt, "Although we work with other shopping carts, WooCommerce, Shopify, Wix, Weebly, and Squarespace compose 90 percent of the sites we work with. Each site builder has different shopping cart integrations for CBD. Some, like WooCommerce, are open-source and easier to work with. Others, like Wix, Weebly, and Squarespace, require a certain expertise including knowledge of which third-party shopping carts allow for expanded payment gateway options. A smoke-shop business owner that is adding CBD to their online store needs to look at every moving part. Our independent agents are there to help ensure nothing is missed in the process."

To view Tasker Payment Gateways LLC's BBB ratings and reviews, go to their Better Business Bureau accreditation page. To learn more about the company, follow them on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube or Twitter.

About Tasker Payment Gateways LLC

Established in 2002, A+ rated, and BBB accredited, Tasker Payment Gateways LLC assists high-risk e-commerce websites in the United States and Canada with payment gateways and merchant account recommendations.

Learn more at one of the following links:

www.TaskerPaymentGateways.com

https://taskerpaymentgateways.com/selling-cbd-oil-online-101/

https://taskerpaymentgateways.com/pipe-and-glassware-payment-gateways/

Disclaimer: Tasker Payment Gateways LLC is not a legal service and provides no legal advice or legal statements on any specific product sold by its clients. Any business engaging in e-commerce should consult a qualified attorney before selling online.

Media Contact:

Matthew Tasker

Phone: 207-772-8737

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tasker Payment Gateways LLC

Related Links

http://www.TaskerPaymentGateways.com

