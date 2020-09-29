'Tasker Payment Gateways LLC' Offers Convenient New Custom-Payment Gateway Placement Program for Smoke Shops Seeking to Sell Bongs Online via WooCommerce on WordPress

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasker Payment Gateways LLC recently announced the launch of a glassware-friendly payment gateway placement program to help online smoke-shop businesses sell glassware on WooCommerce. In an ever-evolving industry, smoke shops seeking to set up online sales have a great deal to consider and navigate, especially as payment processing rules for selling bongs and smoking accessories vary from provider to provider and integrations vary from platform to platform.

WooCommerce payment gateways for bong sites can be tricky. Most payment gateways consider smoke shop items to be a prohibited category. Expert advice can smooth the process and help WooCommerce website owners avoid held funds and shut down accounts.

Credit card sales can be especially tricky for pipe and glassware businesses, requiring specific metrics to ensure that websites and online headshops are not shut down. Tasker Payment Gateways is an A+ rated and trusted BBB-accredited business dedicated to helping high-risk site owners since 2002.

"There's been a lot of progress over the years, when it comes to how easily you can set up a payment gateway and merchant account to sell bongs, glassware, pipes, and accessories on WordPress," said Matt Tasker, Founder of Tasker Payment Gateways. "Regardless of what you're selling: high volumes of inexpensive glass, or fashionable artisan pipes and accessories, all of it can now be sold online much easier across most of the U.S. and Canada. But there are still many challenges. The standard payment gate options that WooCommerce merchants encounter for instance, when they try to set up payments on their WordPress site, generally prohibits most common smoke shop items, including bongs. We can help with that. Through dedicated, trusted, independent agents, we now offer customized one-on-one recommendations based on a web site owner's specific product. We can also offer expanded solutions for online smoke shops that want to branch into vape, CBD, or processing equipment."

There are many different platforms and payment solutions that work for glassware, pipe, and bong sales, including WooCommerce, Shopify, Weebly, Wix, and Squarespace. But each is different. Contact Tasker Payment Gateways today to help select the right solution for the right business model.

To view Tasker's BBB ratings, Trustpilot reviews and other awards and accolades, go online. To learn more about the company, follow them on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube or Twitter.

About Tasker Payment Gateways, LLC

Established in 2002, Tasker Payment Gateways LLC assists the owners and developers of high-risk e-commerce websites in the United States and Canada with payment gateways related to credit card sales and offers merchant account recommendations. American owned and operated, Tasker Payment Gateways is proudly A+ rated and BBB-accredited – serving clients faithfully for nearly two decades. Learn more at: www.TaskerPaymentGateways.com.

Disclaimer: All businesses selling bongs, glassware and pipes should consult with a qualified attorney that knows the industry and is educated on e-commerce in general. Tasker Payment Gateways LLC is not a legal service, and provides no legal advice or legal statements on any specific product sold by its clients.

