TAST SPECIAL ALERT: Julie & Holleman LLP Announces Investigation Regarding Sale of Carrols Restaurant Group to Restaurant Brands International

News provided by

Julie & Holleman LLP

05 Feb, 2024, 18:15 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Julie & Holleman LLP is investigating the proposed sale of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) to Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR).

The deal offers Carrols stockholders $9.55 per share in cash but appears to involve numerous conflicts of interest. Among other things, RBI indirectly holds a significant amount of Carrols preferred stock, which gives it substantial influence over the makeup of Carrols' board of directors and the conduct of its business. In light of the company's recent financial performance, Julie & Holleman is also concerned about the fairness of the deal price.

For a free, no-risk consultation or more information, please visit https://julieholleman.com/carrols-restaurant-group-inc/ to submit your contact information. You may also contact partner Scott Holleman by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (929) 415-1020.

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses exclusively on shareholder litigation. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information, please visit www.julieholleman.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Julie & Holleman LLP
W. Scott Holleman, Esq.
157 East 86th Street
4th Floor
New York, NY 10028
(929) 415-1020
www.julieholleman.com

SOURCE Julie & Holleman LLP

