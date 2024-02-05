TAST SPECIAL ALERT: Julie & Holleman LLP Announces Investigation Regarding Sale of Carrols Restaurant Group to Restaurant Brands International

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Julie & Holleman LLP is investigating the proposed sale of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) to Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR).

The deal offers Carrols stockholders $9.55 per share in cash but appears to involve numerous conflicts of interest. Among other things, RBI indirectly holds a significant amount of Carrols preferred stock, which gives it substantial influence over the makeup of Carrols' board of directors and the conduct of its business. In light of the company's recent financial performance, Julie & Holleman is also concerned about the fairness of the deal price.

