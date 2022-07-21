Taste of Home Finds 48% of Americans are Still Using Grocery Delivery Post Pandemic

The 2022 Cooking At Home Study reveals key shifts in home cooking behaviors

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taste of Home released today the findings of its 2022 Cooking At Home Study. The study, which surveyed 4,000 respondents ages 18+ focused on key areas around the state of cooking during the pandemic and how it has evolved since.

Study results point to fundamental shifts in the mindset and behaviors of people cooking at home over the past two years, from more experimentation to better meal planning to online grocery shopping. There are three key insights: