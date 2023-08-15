Taste of Iceland Festival Arrives in Chicago September 7 to 9

15 Aug, 2023, 09:47 ET

The festival will transport visitors to Iceland through a dozen free events inspired by, and in celebration of, the best of Icelandic culture.

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taste of Iceland 2023, organized by Inspired by Iceland, arrives in Chicago, III., Thursday, September 7 to Saturday, September 9. The three-day cultural festival celebrates the land of fire and ice with events at venues across the city that showcase the best of Icelandic culture, including food and beverage, music, literature, film, wellness, and more.

Taste of Iceland celebrates and shares the traditions and culture of Iceland with the people of North America. In partnership with local businesses and Taste of Iceland's official partners, featured events will be hosted at Bistronomic, After-Words Bookstore, Martyrs, Brooklyn Boulders, The Exchange, The Logan Theatre, and Yogaview.

Most events are free and open to the public, event tickets are required, and guests are encouraged to arrive promptly to guarantee entry. Tickets are available on the Taste of Iceland Website. Reservations are required for the prix-fixe Icelandic dinner at Bistronomic.

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Daily September 7-9

  • Icelandic Menu at Bistronomic: September 7-9 from 5-8:15 PM, Martial Noguier, Executive Chef and Owner of Bistronomic, in collaboration with Blue Lagoon Iceland Head Chef Arnar Páll Sigrúnarson, will prepare a pop-up menu inspired by Icelandic flavors and ingredients including seafood, lamb, and skyr. Reservations are available on the Taste of Iceland Website.
  • Wheel of Prizes Presented by Icelandair: September 7-9 at various events during the Taste of Iceland festival in Chicago, select participants will have the opportunity to win various prizes, including a trip for two to Iceland! Click here for more information.
    • September 7, 6:50 PM at Martyrs, before Reykjavik Presents: Iceland Airwaves off Venue concert
    • September 8, 5:00 PM at The Exchange, before the Icelandic Cocktail Class with Reyka Vodka
    • September 8, 7:50 PM at The Logan Theatre, before Beautiful Beings Film Screening
    • September 9, 3:00 PM at Brooklyn Boulders, before Conquer the Wall event with 66°North

Icelandair is also offering special sales on roundtrip flights to Iceland from Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD). Flights booked here between September 1 and 9 for travel dates between December 2023 and March 2024 will start at $549 (some restrictions apply). Learn more here.

Thursday, September 7

  • Secrets of the Sprakkar with Eliza Reid, First Lady of Iceland: Join Eliza Reid, the First Lady of Iceland and co-founder of the Iceland Writers Retreat, as she discusses her critically acclaimed book, Secrets of the Sprakkar: Iceland's Extraordinary Women and How They Are Changing the World. 12 PM at After-Words Bookstore. Click here for more information.
  • Reykjavik Presents: Iceland Airwaves Off Venue: The City of Reykjavík, in collaboration with Iceland Airwaves, will host a free concert of Icelandic music featuring singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist JDFR, also known as Jófríður Ákadóttir, and punk trio GRÓA. Cited as an inspiration by Icelandic legend Björk, JDFR has made 12 albums in 12 years starting when she was 15 years old. Bursting into the global punk scene in 2018, Icelandic band GRÓA has thrilled audiences worldwide by embracing unruly freedom. The trio comprises sisters Hrabba (drums and vocals) and Karó (lead vocals, guitar, and synth) and their childhood friend Fríða (bass and vocals). DJ Hermigervill, a longtime heavyweight of the Icelandic music scene, hosts the evening. 7 PM at Martyrs. Click here for more information.

Friday, September 8

  • Icelandic Cocktail Class with Reyka Vodka: Join a free Icelandic cocktail class where Reyka Vodka's brand ambassador and mixologist, Jeffrey Naples, will shake up some tasty Iceland-inspired cocktails and teach attendees how to make these drinks at home. DJ Hermigervill will welcome guests with his signature style, synth music, and vegan tape loops. 5 PM at The Exchange. Click here for more information.
  • Beautiful Beings Film Screening and Director Q&A: Enjoy a free screening of Beautiful Beings, Iceland's official submission to the 2023 Academy Awards® for Best International Feature Film, followed by a Q&A with director Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson moderated by Joe Neumaier. 8 PM at The Logan Theatre (Doors open at 7:30 PM). Click here for more information.

Saturday, September 9

  • Elemental Sound Bath with Blue Lagoon Iceland and Icelandic Provisions Breakfast Bar: Join Icelandic energy healer Jósa Goodlife for an hour of inner peace and healing meditation. Sound Bath attendees will receive a complimentary Blue Lagoon Iceland yoga mat, an Icelandic Provisions beanie, an Icelandair blanket, Icelandic Glacial water, and a Blue Lagoon Iceland Skincare gift. After the Sound Bath, guests are invited to an Icelandic Provisions Breakfast Bar. 1 PM at Yogaview. Click here for more information.
  • Conquer the Wall with 66°North: Iceland's 66°North is teaming up with Brooklyn Boulders Chicago for an epic climbing event. Put on your best climbing shoes and join us in the gym for a day of fun, adventure, maybe a few daring feats, and prizes! 3 PM at Brooklyn Boulders. Click here for more information.

Taste of Iceland is an annual festival that celebrates Iceland's vibrant culture. The festival is organized by Inspired by Iceland, which promotes Iceland and Icelandic products. It is presented in partnership, and with support, from Icelandair, Visit Reykjavík, Icelandic Trademark Holding, Business Iceland, Reyka Vodka, Blue Lagoon Iceland, 66°North, Icelandic Provisions, Icelandic Lamb, Icelandic Glacial, Landsvirkjun, and Isavia Keflavik International Airport. The final Taste of Iceland 2023 festival will be held in Seattle, WA, October 4-7.

For more information about Inspired by Iceland and Taste of Iceland, visit www.inspiredbyiceland.com.

To learn more about Business Iceland, visit www.businessiceland.is.

