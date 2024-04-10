Taste of Iceland Festival Arrives in Denver May 10-11

The festival will transport visitors to Iceland through free events inspired by and celebrating the best of Icelandic culture.

DENVER, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taste of Iceland 2024, organized by Inspired by Iceland , arrives in Denver, Colo., Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11. The cultural festival celebrates the land of fire and ice with events across the city showcasing the best of Icelandic culture, including food and beverage, music, nature, wellness, and more.

Taste of Iceland celebrates and shares Iceland's traditions and culture with the people of North America. In partnership with local businesses and Taste of Iceland's official partners, featured events will be hosted at Coohills , Globe Hall , and Invisible City .

Most events are free and open to the public. Event tickets are required, and guests are encouraged to arrive promptly to guarantee entry. Tickets are available on the Taste of Iceland Website . Reservations are required for the prix-fixe Icelandic dinner through the Taste of Iceland Website .

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Friday, May 10 – Saturday, May 11

Icelandic Menu at Coohills: Tom Coohill , Chef at Coohills, in collaboration with Gabríel Kristinn Bjarnason , Chef on Iceland's National Culinary Team, will prepare a pop-up menu inspired by Icelandic flavors and ingredients, including seafood, lamb, and skyr. 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM at Coohills . Reservations for the prix fixe menu are available through the Taste of Iceland Website .





, Chef at Coohills, in collaboration with Gabríel , Chef on National Culinary Team, will prepare a pop-up menu inspired by Icelandic flavors and ingredients, including seafood, lamb, and skyr. at . Reservations for the prix fixe menu are available through the . Wheel of Prizes Presented by Icelandair: May 10-11 at various events during the Taste of Iceland festival in Denver , selected participants will have the opportunity to win various prizes, including a trip for two to Iceland ! Click here for more information.

Icelandair is also offering special sales on roundtrip flights to Iceland from Denver. Learn more here .

Friday, May 10

Reykjavik Presents: Iceland Airwaves Off-Venue: The City of Reykjavík , in collaboration with Iceland Airwaves and Iceland Music , will host a free concert featuring two Icelandic artists and exceptional songwriters: hitmaker Axel Flóvent and rising star Arny Margret . DJ Hermigervill, a longtime heavyweight of the Icelandic music scene, will host the evening. Doors open at 7:00 PM at Globe Hall . Click here for more information.

Saturday, May 11

Elemental Sound Bath with Blue Lagoon Iceland and Icelandic Provisions Skyr Bar: Join Icelandic energy healer Jósa Goodlife for an hour of inner peace and healing meditation. Sound Bath attendees will receive a complimentary Blue Lagoon Iceland yoga mat, an Icelandic Provisions beanie, an Icelandair blanket, Icelandic Glacial water, and a Blue Lagoon Iceland Skincare gift. After the Sound Bath, guests are invited to an Icelandic Provisions Skyr Bar. 11:00 AM at Invisible City . Click here for more information.





Join Icelandic energy healer Jósa Goodlife for an hour of inner peace and healing meditation. Sound Bath attendees will receive a complimentary Blue Lagoon Iceland yoga mat, an Icelandic Provisions beanie, an Icelandair blanket, Icelandic Glacial water, and a Blue Lagoon Iceland Skincare gift. After the Sound Bath, guests are invited to an Icelandic Provisions Skyr Bar. at . for more information. Taste of Iceland Cooking Class: Chefs Haflidi Halldorsson and Gabríel Kristinn Bjarnason will present and teach how to prepare the main ingredients on the Taste of Iceland menu. Learn how to prepare and cook the wild Icelandic cod starter, the Icelandic Lamb main course, and a delicious dessert of the Icelandic Provisions skyr. The group will then sit down and enjoy the fruits of their labor with the chefs. 2:00 PM at Coohills . Click here for more information.





Chefs Haflidi Halldorsson and Gabríel will present and teach how to prepare the main ingredients on the Taste of menu. Learn how to prepare and cook the wild Icelandic cod starter, the Icelandic Lamb main course, and a delicious dessert of the Icelandic Provisions skyr. The group will then sit down and enjoy the fruits of their labor with the chefs. at . for more information. Icelandia Presents: Geology with Helga: Join volcanologist Helga Kristin Torfadottir to learn about Iceland's fascinating volcanology, including current geological activity. Helga specializes in the evolution of magma and the structure of volcanoes and is studying Iceland's Öræfajökull Volcano. Guests will also be invited to participate in a VR experience to explore Icelandia's tour offerings, such as their Glacier Hike and ATV tours. Prepare to be transported to vast glaciers and black sand beaches! 3:00 PM at Invisible City . Click here for more information.





Join volcanologist Helga Kristin Torfadottir to learn about fascinating volcanology, including current geological activity. Helga specializes in the evolution of magma and the structure of volcanoes and is studying Öræfajökull Volcano. Guests will also be invited to participate in a VR experience to explore Icelandia's tour offerings, such as their Glacier Hike and ATV tours. Prepare to be transported to vast glaciers and black sand beaches! at . for more information. Icelandair Presents: Cocktails & Comedy: Join us for a night of laughter and libations at Invisible City. Prepare to be entertained by the hilarious Ari Eldjárn, Iceland's biggest comedian and the star of his own Netflix Comedy Special "Pardon my Icelandic". And to add an extra flair to your evening, esteemed mixologist Tóta will serve up Icelandair-inspired Reyka Vodka cocktails that will transport your taste buds to Iceland's enchanting landscapes. Don't miss this unforgettable fusion of comedy and cocktails! 8:00 PM at Invisible City . Click here for more information.

Taste of Iceland is an annual festival that celebrates Iceland's vibrant culture. The festival is organized by Inspired by Iceland , which promotes Iceland and Icelandic products. It is presented in partnership and with support from Icelandair , Visit Reykjavík , Icelandic Seafood , Business Iceland , Reyka Vodka , Blue Lagoon Iceland , Icelandia , Iceland Music , Icelandic Provisions , Icelandic Lamb , Icelandic Glacial, Landsvirkjun , and Isavia Keflavik International Airport . Additional Taste of Iceland 2024 events will be held in New York, NY (September 5-7) and Seattle, WA (October 3-5).

For more information about Inspired by Iceland and Taste of Iceland, visit www.inspiredbyiceland.com .

To learn more about Business Iceland, visit www.businessiceland.is .

For media inquiries or to attend Taste of Iceland events, contact [email protected] .

CONTACT: Elizabeth Whitman

703.915.5830 | [email protected]

SOURCE Taste of Iceland