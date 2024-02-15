Taste of Iceland Festival Kicks Off U.S. Tour in Washington, D.C., March 8-9

The festival will transport visitors to Iceland through free events inspired by, and in celebration of, the best of Icelandic culture.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taste of Iceland 2024, organized by Inspired by Iceland , returns to Washington, D.C., Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9. The cultural festival celebrates the land of fire and ice with events across the city showcasing the best of Icelandic culture, including food and beverage, music, nature, literature, art and design, wellness, and more.

Taste of Iceland celebrates and shares the traditions and culture of Iceland with the people of North America. In partnership with local businesses and Taste of Iceland's official partners, featured events will be hosted at Brasserie Beck , Eaton DC , Mind Your Body Oasis , Old School Hardware , Songbyrd , and Wild Days .

Most events are free and open to the public. Event tickets are required, and guests are encouraged to arrive promptly to guarantee entry. Tickets are available on the Taste of Iceland Website . Reservations are required for the prix-fixe Icelandic dinner through the Taste of Iceland Website .

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Friday, March 8 – Saturday, March 9

Icelandic Menu at Brasserie Beck: Brian McBride , Partner-Chef at Brasserie Beck, in collaboration with Bjarki Snær Thorsteinsson, Chef on Iceland's National Culinary Team, will prepare a pop-up menu inspired by Icelandic flavors and ingredients, including seafood, lamb, and skyr. 4:00 PM - 9:45 PM at Brasserie Beck . Reservations for the prix fixe menu are available through the Taste of Iceland Website .





March 8-9 at various events during the festival in , selected participants will have the opportunity to win various prizes, including a trip for two to ! for more information.

Icelandair is also offering special sales on roundtrip flights to Iceland from Washington, D.C. Learn more here .

Friday, March 8

Pizza Time with Flétta and Ýrúrarí: During this family friendly interactive exhibition showcasing Iceland's commitment to sustainable design, Icelandic design teams Flétta and Ýrúrarí will open a pizza parlor where guests can order freshly felted wool pizza slices made of leftovers from the Icelandic wool industry. Guests can select toppings to customize their order and bring home a wool pizza slice as a one-of-a-kind art piece. Pizza Time was first exhibited at Iceland's premier global design festival, DesignMarch , in 2023, and was awarded Project of the Year at the Icelandic Design Awards. 4:00 PM at Old School Hardware (next to Ellē). Click here for more information.





Saturday, March 9

Taste of Iceland is an annual festival that celebrates Iceland's vibrant culture. The festival is organized by Inspired by Iceland , which promotes Iceland and Icelandic products. It is presented in partnership and with support from Icelandair , Visit Reykjavík , Icelandic Seafood , Business Iceland , Reyka Vodka , Blue Lagoon Iceland , Icelandia , Iceland Music , Icelandic Provisions , Icelandic Lamb , Icelandic Glacial, Landsvirkjun , and Isavia Keflavik International Airport . Additional Taste of Iceland 2024 events will be held in Denver, CO (May 9-11), New York, NY (September 5-7), and Seattle, WA (October 3-5).

For more information about Inspired by Iceland and Taste of Iceland, visit www.inspiredbyiceland.com .

To learn more about Business Iceland, visit www.business iceland.is .

For media inquiries or to attend Taste of Iceland events, contact [email protected] .

