Taste of sbe # 3 Los Angeles Will Celebrate Epicurean Delights at the Redesigned Iconic Mondrian Los Angeles with a Performance by Common Presented by TIDAL

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe, the leading international lifestyle hospitality group that develops, manages and operates award-winning venues, will host its annual culinary showcase on Saturday, October 19th from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the iconic Mondrian Los Angeles hotel property at the heart of the Sunset Strip. The celebration will feature live performances presented by global music streaming and entertainment platform, TIDAL, including Academy Award winning Artist, Actor and Activist Common and a DJ set by Ruckus. Dynamic tasting stations and bars from sbe restaurants and world-renowned chefs Katsuya Uechi, Nate Appleman, Jose Icardi, Thomas Greise, along with sbe's Chief Culinary Officer Martin Heierling, and sbe's Chief Beverage Director Gui Jaroschy. Taste of sbe Los Angeles 2019 will showcase Carna, Cleo, Leynia, Fi'lia, Diez y Seis, Katsuya, S Bar and Umami Burger at Mondrian's iconic Skybar. S Bar, the popular Miami concept coming to Brentwood later this Fall, will takeover as the featured Skybar mixology partner for the evening to showcase their highly anticipated cocktail program.

Taste of sbe week will kick off on October 16th with the Grand Re-Opening of Hyde Lounge at Staples Center with the Los Angeles Lakers versus Golden State Warriors pre-season game. As Hyde Staples reopens its doors it will be celebrating its 11th year of operation at the iconic arena.

The celebrations will continue on October 17th at the newly renovated Nightingale featuring a 15ft LED screen with an incredible performance by a Billboard award-winning special guest DJ.

Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of sbe states: "I am excited to celebrate this year's annual Taste of sbe at the newly redesigned Mondrian Los Angeles, our legendary Sunset Strip property. This year's event is sure to leave guests in awe with performances from celebrated recording artists Common and DJ Ruckus as they enjoy the incredible culinary experiences from our renowned chefs, all together in one location with sweeping views of Los Angeles."

Taste of sbe Los Angeles 2019 is presented in collaboration with Chase Sapphire®, Sprint, TIDAL and LVE Wines, all of which represent some of the major global brand affiliations across the sbe portfolio. On site, Chase Sapphire cardmembers who purchase tickets through Chase Experiences will have exclusive access to a Chase Sapphire Lounge, providing a comfortable viewing area for the live performance with dedicated seating and bar access. Select Sprint customers will get a taste of True Mobile 5G in the Sprint VIP Lounge, where they will also enjoy a meet-and-greet with Chef Katsuya Uechi and access to the private viewing area for the live performance by Common.

Guests will enter Mondrian Los Angeles, which recently unveiled a stunning and whimsical $19-million redesign, to be immersed in epicurean delights. From sushi and sake tastings lead by the legendary Chef Katsuya Uechi, to an Umami Burger and Impossible Food demonstration by Chef Nate Appleman, to mixology masterpieces from Gui Jaroschy. Other participating restaurants will lead educational class-style food demonstrations across a range of cuisines from hummus by Cleo, guacamole by Diez y Seis, pizzas by Fi'lia, sliders by Umami Burger, and empanadas by Leynia. Guests will overlook the glittering L.A. basin from Mondrian's famed pool and Skybar as they're dazzled by the musical stylings of Common and Ruckus.

For further information about the event, sbe.com/tasteofsbela offers details on each featured chef and culinary concept, event specifics and a link for easy ticket purchase.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 29 hotels and over 180 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2019. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com .

About Mondrian Los Angeles

Mondrian Los Angeles is an international travel destination and local oasis nestled in the heart of West Hollywood's iconic Sunset Strip. Since opening its doors in 1996, the legendary Mondrian Los Angeles will undergo an audacious $19-million reimagining debuting in September that will evoke wonder, excitement, invincibility, glamour and whimsy. Entering through Mondrian's signature thirty-foot mahogany doors, the bright, expansive lobby features custom-designed furniture, a Lucite indoor swing and a mushroom-inspired concierge desk. Each of the 236 pet-friendly rooms elicits adventure, mystery and magic with sleek and contemporary design, floor-to-ceiling windows, and soft hues of color juxtaposed with bold patterns. Remaining as the epicenter of innovation and creativity, the lobby's "Magic Box" acts as a rotating art gallery showcasing LA-based contemporary pop-artists, including Tony Kelly, Michael Turchin, Mikael B, and Matt Smiley. Known for its grandiose views, Skybar is a chic outdoor pool lounge perfect for soaking up the sun by day and sipping cocktails under the stars at night. A bustling hub for international and local trendsetters, Skybar hosts its exclusive Night Market with upscale vendors, intimate poolside performances, and daytime pool parties featuring the hottest DJs from around the globe. Ivory on Sunset offers Italian-inspired libations and cuisine with a backdrop of stunning LA-views. Mondrian is a luxury hotel brand with locations in South Beach, London, New York, and Doha.

