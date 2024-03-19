Taste the Sweet Nostalgia: Wendy's Debuts Orange Dreamsicle Frosty

Just in time for the first day of spring, Wendy's newest seasonal Frosty innovation joins menus March 19

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel back in time with sweet, nostalgic flavors of Wendy's® new Orange Dreamsicle Frosty®, available nationwide beginning Tuesday, March 19. A beloved childhood classic meets the iconic cool, creaminess of Frosty with Wendy's new, spring-inspired seasonal flavor. The newest Frosty innovation packs a spoonful of sweet orange notes combined with the classic smooth vanilla Frosty for a dreamy orange cream experience* – the Wendy's way.

Spring into nostalgia with the NEW Orange Dreamsicle Frosty at Wendy’s, arriving on menus nationwide beginning March 19.

"We continue to see so much passion from our customers to try new, seasonal Frosty flavors. With Orange Dreamsicle Frosty, we're building even more Frosty fandom with our first ever spring-inspired Frosty flavor," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "Orange Dreamsicle Frosty delivers sweet nostalgia in every bite."

The eye-catching orange color of this delectable treat was inspired by the spring season, and it tastes just as good as it looks. Orange Dreamsicle Frosty is Wendy's unique spin on a beloved and familiar flavor, with cool, creamy orange notes mixed with our smooth and perfectly sweet Vanilla Frosty.

Fans can get their hands on the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty starting Tuesday, March 19 in restaurants nationwide or through the Wendy's mobile app. When ordering directly from the app or with your My Wendy's™ account online, you'll rack up points with Wendy's Rewards™***. Talk about a sweet spring break! Orange Dreamsicle Frosty follows the previous seasonally-inspired successes of Wendy's Strawberry, Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint Frosty treats. The Orange Dreamsicle Frosty will join the Chocolate Frosty on menus, replacing the Vanilla Frosty, for a limited time at participating U.S. Wendy's.

*Orange flavored Frosty with other natural flavors.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

***At participating U.S. Wendy's. My Wendy's account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company