Tata Communications Strengthens India - Singapore Digital Corridor with AI-Ready Connectivity Investments

Will enable enterprises to seamlessly connect across continents with secure, high-speed, dynamic, self-managed and low-latency infrastructure

MUMBAI, India, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications, a leading global communications technology player, today announced strategic investments in subsea cable infrastructure via acquisition of significant fiber capacity, to strengthen its connectivity solutions between the emerging AI hubs of Mumbai and Chennai in India and Singapore, Asia's leading cloud and AI ecosystem. These investments are aimed at addressing the growing bandwidth and AI-driven data demands of enterprises across Asia and further extension globally.

Tata Communications is enhancing its Tata Global Network (TGN) capabilities by:

Integrating a new subsea cable system between Mumbai & Singapore

Investing as a consortium member in a new subsea cable system, connecting Chennai to Singapore with expected Ready for Service (RFS) in Q4 2029

The India-Singapore subsea route is set to become one of the world's most critical digital corridors in future, representing a high-capacity, low-latency pathway that will underpin critical enterprise, cloud, and hyperscaler traffic between India, Southeast Asia, and global markets. By enhancing capacity on its TGN network, Tata Communications is furthering its ability to deliver diverse, agile and high-performance connectivity to customers. Together, these investments will meet the growing needs of the Data Centre (DC) ecosystem offering enterprises a scalable, reliable & future ready connectivity between India and Singapore.

"As global demand for digital and AI-driven services continues to accelerate, these investments reinforce our commitment to building future-ready digital infrastructure at scale," said Genius Wong, Executive Vice President – Core and Next-Gen Connectivity Services, and Chief Technology Officer, Tata Communications. "By combining subsea capacity enhancement with both short term and long-term strategic investments, we are strengthening the reliability, scalability and performance of connectivity solutions for our customers across one of the world's busiest digital corridors. These enhancements align with Tata Communications' long-term strategy to expand its global subsea network footprint, provide business outcome solutions to customers and reinforce India's position as a Digital Hub."

These cable systems will further connect with Tata Communications India Terrestrial fiber network for seamless onward connectivity to other parts of the country and to 100+ Data Centres (DCs) nationwide. Combined with Tata Communications Global TGN Subsea network, this shall enhance the capabilities of the full suite of IZO™ connectivity solutions, such as IZO™ DC Dynamic Connectivity and IZO™ Multi-cloud connectivity solutions providing self-healing, always-on and self-provisioning capabilities across DCs and Clouds ecosystems. Customers will be able to activate and integrate these capacities with agility into their networks on demand.

Tata Communications Network Fabric remains the backbone of its portfolio, operating the largest wholly-owned and most advanced subsea fiber network which underpins the internet backbone, spanning 500,000+ km of subsea optical fiber and 200,000+ km of terrestrial fiber.

In a significant step forward for enterprise connectivity across Asia and beyond, in 2025, Tata Communications integrated the new TGN IA2 (Tata Global Network – Intra-Asia 2) submarine cable, improving latency for faster performance, enhancing reliability through greater redundancy and increasing network diversity through seamless interconnection with TGN IA.

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM) (BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

X | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Certain words and statements in this release concerning Tata Communications and its prospects, and other statements, including those relating to Tata Communications' expected financial position, business strategy, the future development of Tata Communications' operations, and the general economy in India, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including financial, regulatory and environmental, as well as those relating to industry growth and trend projections, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tata Communications, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, among others, failure to increase the volume of traffic on Tata Communications' network; failure to develop new products and services that meet customer demands and generate acceptable margins; failure to successfully complete commercial testing of new technology and information systems to support new products and services, including voice transmission services; failure to stabilize or reduce the rate of price compression on certain of the company's communications services; failure to integrate strategic acquisitions and changes in government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Tata Communications' industry; and, in general, the economic, business and credit conditions in India. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, many of which are not in Tata Communications' control, include, but are not limited to, those risk factors discussed in Tata Communications Limited's Annual Reports.

The Annual Reports of Tata Communications Limited are available at www.tatacommunications.com. Tata Communications is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements. © 2026 Tata Communications Ltd. All rights reserved. TATA COMMUNICATIONS and TATA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Tata Sons Private Limited. All other third-party trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811674/5597391/Tata_Communications_Logo.jpg