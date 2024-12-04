Tatcha Brings Japanese Skincare to Ulta Beauty

Expanding intentional luxury to more beauty lovers, the transformative Japanese skincare brand will be available at all Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and online.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tatcha, a transformative Japanese skincare brand, is excited to announce its expansion into the nation's largest beauty retailer, Ulta Beauty, bringing its benefit-rich, luxurious formulas to 1,400+ Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and online on January 1, 2025.

"We are thrilled to introduce Tatcha and its time-honored Japanese rituals to the millions of beauty enthusiasts at Ulta Beauty," says Mary Yee, Chief Executive Officer, Tatcha. "Everything we do at Tatcha is rooted in intention and purpose, and our approach to selecting retail partners is no different. I admire the values and principles that Ulta Beauty upholds, and its commitment to excellence and authenticity in delivering the best-in-class products to consumers. This partnership with Ulta Beauty helps Tatcha reach new guests, elevating their skincare rituals to foster a deeper connection to self-care."

Amid growing consumer interest in Asian beauty products and treatments, Tatcha's entrance offers Ulta Beauty guests an introduction to Japanese beauty rituals, characterized by a respect for holistic skin health and mindful consumption. Known for its meticulously crafted, highly effective formulations, Tatcha transforms skin by pairing modern science with time-honored ingredients crafted in Japan, delivered deeper through a proprietary blend of Hadasei-3™.

Tatcha extends their award-winning formulations to new and existing Ulta Beauty guests, including their 44 million Ulta Beauty Rewards members. The Japanese-inspired beauty brand is best known for their iconic moisturizers. Tatcha's best-seller, The Dewy Skin Cream, has shown double-digit growth each year since its launch in 2019 and shows no signs of stopping with the Ulta Beauty expansion. The Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream and the extended Tatcha assortment, including exclusive sets will be available in all stores within the retailer's prestige skincare assortment and on Ulta.com beginning January 1st, 2025.

"As our guests continue to be highly engaged with the skincare category, we are thrilled to welcome Tatcha to our assortment," said Penny Coy, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Ulta Beauty. "The iconic brand is a trailblazer in the category, positioning skincare routines as something more than just a way to achieve your skin goals, but as a tool for self care. As we enter a new year, where beauty and mental well-being continue to be closely related and a priority for our multi-generational guests, we could not be more excited to welcome Tatcha to our family. The beloved and viral brand continues to be a luxury staple for self-care enthusiasts everywhere and we can't wait for new and existing guests to discover the assortment, thoughtfully beautiful packaging, efficacious ingredients and new launches to come."

In 2009, Tatcha founder Vicky Tsai traveled to Kyoto in search of a new approach to beauty and life after facing corporate burnout and suffering from acute dermatitis on her skin. There, she discovered a holistic approach to well-being that transformed her from skin to soul.

Aligned with Ulta Beauty's Joy Project and their vision of "making beauty a force of good for all," Tatcha has always believed that self-confidence is transformational. That's why the brand created the Beautiful Faces, Beautiful Futures fund in partnership with non-profit Room to Read, in order to help children grow with confidence as they unlock their full potential, starting with their education. A portion of every Tatcha purchase supports Room to Read's goal of creating a world free of childhood illiteracy and gender inequality.

"Our purpose at Tatcha is to change the way people see their skin and themselves, which is why we are thrilled to be partnering with Ulta Beauty, a retailer that shares these core values and understands that beauty has the potential and power to transform lives," says Nicole Frusci, Chief Marketing Officer, Tatcha.

Tatcha will be available to shop on Ulta.com , and at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide starting January 1st, 2025.

About Tatcha

Tatcha is a true story of harmony and transformation. In 2008, Vicky Tsai encountered classical beauty rituals in Kyoto that forever altered her life. The pure, natural formulas and philosophy of care healed her acute dermatitis and helped her regain balance inside and out. Founded the following year, Tatcha creates highly effective, sensorial rituals that care for you, gently transform your skin and elevate your senses by pairing timeless traditions with emerging research. Designed at the Tatcha Institute in Tokyo, Tatcha formulations are delivered through a a proprietary symphony of superfoods, amino acids, and AHAs called Hadasei-3™. This uniquely efficacious complex of twice-fermented rice, green tea, and algae is rooted in the nutrient-dense Japanese diet, largely considered the healthiest in the world.

A portion of every Tatcha purchase supports global children's education equality through a partnership with Room to Read, funding over 10 million days of school to date. The Tatcha collection is available globally at select retailers. For additional information, please visit Tatcha.com.

