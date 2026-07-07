Tatsoft Ships FrameworX 10.1.5: Industrial AI Platform With Knowledge Graph and On-Premise AI Service

FrameworX 10.1.5 delivers complete AI integration across engineering and operations, an industrial ontology layer with live Knowledge Graph, and a local AI service that runs entirely behind the customer's firewall. Available now as a free upgrade.

HOUSTON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tatsoft released FrameworX 10.1 Update 5c, the latest build of its unified SCADA, HMI, and Historian platform for industrial automation. FrameworX connects more than 100 industrial protocols and databases, runs on Windows, Linux, and Docker. The company describes this release as the largest single update in the product's history and ships it as a free upgrade for every FrameworX 10.x customer with no migration required.

The release ships complete AI integration across both the engineering environment and the runtime. In the Designer, an AI assistant connects through 18 native MCP tools and builds tags, alarms, displays, device connections, and scripts from plain-language descriptions, turning weeks of setup work into a single session. In the runtime, engineers and operators use AI Chat to query live process data, active alarms, and historian records directly from the platform. FrameworX was optimized to leverage Anthropic Claude features and is compatible with any other AI models supporting MCP technology. For operations where data must stay on-site, a Local AI service runs directly on the customer's SCADA server with no cloud dependency and no data leaving the building.

"Engineers describe what they need and watch the solution take shape in real time. Plant operators ask questions about their process and get answers from live data. Depending on the automation scenario, the gain is not just 20%, it's a 10x+ improvement. It's empowering people to perform workflows that weren't possible before the AI era."

Marc Taccolini, CEO, Tatsoft

The release also adds a full industrial ontology layer to the Unified Namespace. Every asset, tag, and device now carries semantic meaning organized to ISA-88, ISA-95, and OPC-UA standards, with RDF/OWL import and export linking FrameworX to external knowledge graphs. A one-click Knowledge Graph report generates a shareable visual of the asset hierarchy, and the new TKnowledgeGraph control renders these relationships as live graphs in WPF and HTML5 clients.

Other updates include MongoDB and QuestDB connectors, OIDC/OAuth2 Single Sign-On, REST APIs, GIS and CAD file import, a 12-language interface, and the runtime updated to .NET 10 LTS at no added charge.

FrameworX 10.1.5 is available now at tatsoft.com/fx-101/. The Designer is free to download with unlimited design time. Full release notes are at docs.tatsoft.com.

ABOUT TATSOFT

Tatsoft is an industrial software company founded by the team behind InduSoft (later acquired and rebranded as Aveva Edge). Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company builds automation software for system integrators and industrial operations teams worldwide, with a focus on bringing AI natively into industrial control systems. Learn more at tatsoft.com.

Isabela Taccolini | Marketing Director | Houston, Texas | [email protected] | tatsoft.com

SOURCE Tatsoft