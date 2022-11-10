Tauber-Arons Has Acquired and Will Auction a Vast Array of Brand-New, Name-Brand Luxury Appliances and Plumbing Fixtures
Nov 10, 2022, 08:44 ET
SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tauber-Arons of Los Angeles, industrial auctioneers and liquidators since 1892, is pleased to announce that they have purchased and consolidated a huge inventory of luxury appliances and high-end plumbing products from a variety of top manufacturers. These popular products will be sold in a 3-Day Timed Online Only Auction, which will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday December 6, 7 & 8, 2022. The quality kitchen appliances and plumbing fixtures in this Special Event are all in their original factory-sealed boxes and are all covered by the full manufacturer's warranty.
Top-quality Appliance Brands include:
- Bosch
- Electrolux
- Frigidaire
- LG
- Samsung
- Thermador
- U-Line
- And Many Others
Kitchen & Bath Plumbing Brands include:
- Easy-Drain
- Franke
- Jason
- Kindred
- KWC
- Everpure
- And Many Others
This Online Only Timed Auction will be held over 3 days starting Tuesday December 6th, continuing on Wednesday December 7th and concluding on Thursday December 8th, 2022. Lots in this Unique Auction Opportunity will begin closing each day at 10:00 AM PST and approximately 500 lots will be sold each day. For information about onsite inspection at our warehouse in Northern California, please email Ryan Jones at [email protected] or call at him at 415.961.0722. For a complete catalog of the items in this auction, please visit us online after November 18, 2022 at http://www.tauberaronsinc.com.
"With the acquisition of these luxury appliances and high-end kitchen and bath plumbing fixtures, we are presenting a unique opportunity to our wholesale appliance customers to obtain sales floor ready merchandise at auction prices," said Tony Arons, President and CEO of Tauber-Arons, Inc. "Additionally, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for consumers to find much sought-after and hard to find luxury appliances outside of the supply chain," he added.
About Tauber-Arons, Inc.
Tauber-Arons, the nation's most established and experienced industrial auction company, has been owned and operated by the same family for 4 generations. We build relationships with our clients. It's the only way we do business – and we've been doing it this way for 130 years.
Contact:
Tauber-Arons
[email protected]
888.648.2249
