Tauber-Arons Has Acquired and Will Auction a Vast Array of Brand-New, Name-Brand Luxury Appliances and Plumbing Fixtures

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tauber-Arons of Los Angeles, industrial auctioneers and liquidators since 1892, is pleased to announce that they have purchased and consolidated a huge inventory of luxury appliances and high-end plumbing products from a variety of top manufacturers. These popular products will be sold in a 3-Day Timed Online Only Auction, which will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday December 6, 7 & 8, 2022. The quality kitchen appliances and plumbing fixtures in this Special Event are all in their original factory-sealed boxes and are all covered by the full manufacturer's warranty.

Top-quality Appliance Brands include:

Bosch

Electrolux

Frigidaire

LG

Samsung

Thermador

U-Line

And Many Others

Kitchen & Bath Plumbing Brands include:

Easy-Drain

Franke

Jason

Kindred

KWC

Everpure

And Many Others

This Online Only Timed Auction will be held over 3 days starting Tuesday December 6th, continuing on Wednesday December 7th and concluding on Thursday December 8th, 2022. Lots in this Unique Auction Opportunity will begin closing each day at 10:00 AM PST and approximately 500 lots will be sold each day. For information about onsite inspection at our warehouse in Northern California, please email Ryan Jones at [email protected] or call at him at 415.961.0722. For a complete catalog of the items in this auction, please visit us online after November 18, 2022 at http://www.tauberaronsinc.com .

"With the acquisition of these luxury appliances and high-end kitchen and bath plumbing fixtures, we are presenting a unique opportunity to our wholesale appliance customers to obtain sales floor ready merchandise at auction prices," said Tony Arons, President and CEO of Tauber-Arons, Inc. "Additionally, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for consumers to find much sought-after and hard to find luxury appliances outside of the supply chain," he added.

About Tauber-Arons, Inc.

Tauber-Arons, the nation's most established and experienced industrial auction company, has been owned and operated by the same family for 4 generations. We build relationships with our clients. It's the only way we do business – and we've been doing it this way for 130 years.

