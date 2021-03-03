Tauber-Arons to Auction Vast Array of Equipment and Vehicles from Major Visalia Based Provider of Custom Farming Services for Tree Nut Orchards

VISALIA, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tauber-Arons of Los Angeles is pleased to announce that they will handle the asset liquidation of Blain Farms in Visalia, California. Blain Farms has been a leading provider of Farm Labor and Management Services since 1952. A timed online auction will take place on Tuesday March 23, 2021. Tauber-Arons, Inc., industrial auctioneers, and liquidators since 1892, is conducting this sale under order of the secured party.

The top-quality assets in this auction include:

(2007) John Deere 5103 Tractor Flory Industries Mod. 8550 S/P Harvester (Late Model)

Harvesters -- by Flory



Backhoe -- by John Deere



Tractors -- by John Deere and Ford



Shuttle Carts -- by Flory



Field Elevators -- by Blain and Jessee



Sprayers -- by John Deere and Blain



Rolling Stock -- by Yamaha, Honda and others



Trucks – by Mercedes, Ford, Chevrolet & many others



Trailers – by Dorsey, Blain & many others



Various Containers



Other Farm Equipment & Attachments



Various Shop Equipment



And Much Much More!

Lots in this Timed Online Auction begin closing at 10:00 AM PST on Tuesday March 23rd. All items will be available for inspection onsite Monday March 22nd from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM PST and on the morning of the auction. The Blain facility is located at 14919 & 15013 Ivanhoe Drive, Visalia, California.

"With the liquidation of these quality farming assets, we were presented with a unique opportunity to serve our farming customers in Central California and throughout North America," said Tony Arons, President and CEO of Tauber-Arons, Inc. "Much of the equipment is specific to the farming industry," he added, "but the inclusion of vehicles, shop equipment and other warehouse support items makes this an excellent opportunity for customers in a wide range of industries."

For more information and a complete listing of all lots, please visit us online at http://www.tauberaronsinc.com

About Tauber-Arons, Inc.

Tauber-Arons, the nation's most established and experienced industrial auction company, has been owned and operated by the same family for 4 generations. We build relationships with our clients. It's the only way we do business – and we've been doing it this way for 115 years.

