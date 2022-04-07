Tauber-Arons to Handle Multi-Million Dollar Sale of Top Quality Assets From World Stage Event Technology Company

Expected to be the Largest Auction of Broadcast, Lighting, LED and Audio & Video Equipment Ever Held

IRVINE, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tauber-Arons of Los Angeles is pleased to announce that they will handle the sale of over $100,000,000 of state-of-the-art entertainment technology equipment from the World Stage production facilities in Irvine, California and Secaucus, New Jersey. World Stage is one of the entertainment industry's most forward-thinking AV, lighting and event staging companies for over 35 years. A 6- day timed online auction will be take place on May 9th through May 14th, 2022. Certain to be a record-breaker, this auction is being conducted by Tauber-Arons, Inc., industrial auctioneers and liquidators since 1892.

The 1,000's of top-quality assets in this auction include:

Panasonic, Epson & Christie Video Projectors, Lenses & Lamps

Yamaha, E.T.C. & Grand MA Lighting plus Video & Audio Mixing Consoles

Brampton LED Processors

Clear-Com Wireless Intercom Systems

Roe & Unilumin LED Tiles

Complete Base Stations & Sub Kit Distribution Racks

Dimmer Racks & Lighting Ballasts

Clay Pakey, Martin, Arri, Vari-Lite Panels & Lights

Apogee, D&B & Martin Loudspeakers & Subwoofers

Sennheiser Receivers & Transmitters

Touring Dollies, Cameras, Mics, Cases, Monitors & Much Much More!

This 6-Day Timed Online Auction begins Monday May 9th and concludes on Saturday May 14th. Lots begin closing each day at 9AM PDT. All items will be available for inspection Monday May 2nd thru Saturday May 7th from 9:00 am - 4 pm PDT. Inspections will be held at both World Stage locations: 1111 Bell Avenue #A, Irvine, California and 77 Metro Way, Secaucus, New Jersey.

"With the roaring resurgence of live events and in-person conventions, this auction presents a great opportunity for our clients in the event services industry to restock and revamp their equipment inventories," said Tony Arons, President and CEO of Tauber-Arons, Inc. "It's also an excellent time for companies in all industries to fully equip an in-house AV department," he added.

For more information and a complete listing, visit us online: http://www.tauberaronsinc.com

About Tauber-Arons, Inc.

Tauber-Arons, the nation's most established and experienced industrial auction company, has been owned and operated by the same family for 4 generations. We build relationships with our clients. It's the only way we do business – and we've been doing it for 130 years.

Contact:

[email protected]

888.648.2249

SOURCE Tauber-Arons, Inc.