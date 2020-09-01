Tavanta Therapeutics, New Specialty Pharmaceutical Company, Has Diverse Pipeline of Novel Drugs and Risk-Balanced Approach to Product Development

MEDIA, Pa., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tavanta Therapeutics, a specialty pharmaceutical company with global headquarters in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area, announces its reorganization from Druggability Technologies Holdings Ltd (Hungary). Focused on long-term growth, Tavanta has established a leadership team with a long and successful track record in the development and commercialization of novel specialty drugs.

Chief Executive Officer of Tavanta Therapeutics, Lynne Powell

"Completing the reorganization of key operational areas of the Company and optimizing our portfolio for strong, sustained growth in the United States have been critical steps for Tavanta," said Chief Executive Officer of Tavanta Therapeutics, Lynne Powell. "We have established a diverse, high-performing leadership team. Each member has enormous breadth and depth of experience and together we look forward to bringing new therapeutic solutions to patients and building value for our stakeholders."

Tavanta Therapeutics has embraced a vibrant, values-based culture that centers on creativity and experience. The name "Tavanta" is a reference to the Company's commitment to advancing therapeutics designed to improve the lives of patients who have unmet medical needs.

Tavanta uses strategic partnerships early in the drug candidate identification process through in-licensing of drug targets to complement its own internally developed pipeline. The Company also seeks collaborative relationships for the development and commercialization of certain clinical candidates and welcomes inquiries from interested parties.

About the Tavanta Therapeutics Technology Platforms

Tavanta Therapeutics takes a risk-balanced approach to discovery and product development, deploying in-house platforms both to enhance the clinical performance of established molecules and to synthesize novel small molecules and therapeutic peptides. The result is a business model designed to lower the risk associated with the early stages of drug development, aimed toward accelerating new drug candidates into the clinic to reach patients with unmet medical needs.

Tavanta has established two platforms to support the rapid screening, identification and design of drug products for clinical development: High Throughput (HT) Matrix Screening Platform, and the Peptide Conjugate Development (PCD) Platform. The proprietary HT Matrix Screening platform is a bottom-up approach to improving the pharmacokinetic properties of poorly soluble pharmaceuticals, leading to the enhancement of certain important product characteristics. The PCD Platform is an integration of in-vitro and pre-clinical in-vivo testing designed to screen, characterize and design new peptides and peptide conjugates.

At the point at which candidate therapeutics are identified, Tavanta uses established pathways to support focused clinical development and regulatory approval. In the United States, these include both the standard 505(b)(1) and the expedited 505(b)(2) new drug application.

About Tavanta Therapeutics

Tavanta Therapeutics, headquartered in the greater Philadelphia area, is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing a diverse pipeline of specialty drugs designed to bring clinically meaningful benefits to patients with unmet medical needs. Tavanta has developed a risk-balanced approach to discovery and product development by enhancing the clinical performance of established molecules and synthesizing novel small molecules and therapeutic peptides. Conditions represented in the Tavanta pipeline include metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and high-risk metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (Phase 3 planning), chronic anal fissures (Phase 2), tuberous sclerosis complex (investigator-sponsored Phase 2), cystic fibrosis, multiple sclerosis, and other auto-immune diseases (preclinical). Tavanta makes use of strategic partnerships early in the drug candidate identification process through in-licensing of drug targets to complement its own internally developed pipeline. The Company also seeks collaborative relationships for the development and commercialization of certain clinical candidates and welcomes inquiries from interested parties. For more information, visit https://tavanta.com.

