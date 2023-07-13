TAVO Media Group Announces Collaboration with Tutor Doctor to Further Awareness for Mount Vernon Franchise Location

News provided by

TAVO Media Group

13 Jul, 2023, 08:41 ET

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAVO Media Group, a leading marketing and media agency, is proud to announce its partnership with Tutor Doctor, a worldwide franchise offering tutoring services for all ages. Through this collaboration, TAVO Media Group will leverage its expertise to further the Tutor Doctor brand locally with its location in Mount Vernon, New York.

"Tutor Doctor's dedication to personalized education aligns perfectly with TAVO's mission to provide customized solutions for our clients," said TAVO Media Group CEO Bryant Walker. "We are thrilled to partner with Tutor Doctor and support their efforts to help students achieve academic success."

"We are thrilled to partner with TAVO Media Group to increase awareness for our unique services at Mount Vernon," said Elliott Phipps, Owner of Tutor Doctor. "Their expertise in marketing and media will help us better serve the local community and surrounding areas with the highest quality tutoring and success rate for individuals seeking to improve their learning capabilities."

TAVO Media Group and Tutor Doctor Mount Vernon will develop innovative marketing strategies and media campaigns that resonate with students and families. Together, they will make a positive impact on student's lives and help them achieve academic success.

"We believe that education is the key to success, and we are proud to work with Tutor Doctor to make quality education accessible to more individuals," added Elliott. "We look forward to a successful partnership and are confident that together we can make a difference in the lives of many students."

Tutor Doctor Mount Vernon offers both in-person and online tutoring services, making it easy for students in Westchester, the Bronx, and surrounding areas to get the academic support they need when they need it. Whether a student requires assistance with math, science, language arts, or any other subject, the experienced tutors provide personalized attention and instruction to stay ahead of the curve as they face learning challenges.

For more information, visit www.tavomediagroup.com and
https://www.tutordoctor.com/tutoring-services/.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Anne Stendel
Public Relations Specialist
[email protected]
DIRECT: 818.297.2569

SOURCE TAVO Media Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.