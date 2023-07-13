TAVO Media Group Announces Collaboration with Tutor Doctor to Further Awareness for Mount Vernon Franchise Location

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAVO Media Group, a leading marketing and media agency, is proud to announce its partnership with Tutor Doctor, a worldwide franchise offering tutoring services for all ages. Through this collaboration, TAVO Media Group will leverage its expertise to further the Tutor Doctor brand locally with its location in Mount Vernon, New York.

"Tutor Doctor's dedication to personalized education aligns perfectly with TAVO's mission to provide customized solutions for our clients," said TAVO Media Group CEO Bryant Walker. "We are thrilled to partner with Tutor Doctor and support their efforts to help students achieve academic success."

"We are thrilled to partner with TAVO Media Group to increase awareness for our unique services at Mount Vernon," said Elliott Phipps, Owner of Tutor Doctor. "Their expertise in marketing and media will help us better serve the local community and surrounding areas with the highest quality tutoring and success rate for individuals seeking to improve their learning capabilities."

TAVO Media Group and Tutor Doctor Mount Vernon will develop innovative marketing strategies and media campaigns that resonate with students and families. Together, they will make a positive impact on student's lives and help them achieve academic success.

"We believe that education is the key to success, and we are proud to work with Tutor Doctor to make quality education accessible to more individuals," added Elliott. "We look forward to a successful partnership and are confident that together we can make a difference in the lives of many students."

Tutor Doctor Mount Vernon offers both in-person and online tutoring services, making it easy for students in Westchester, the Bronx, and surrounding areas to get the academic support they need when they need it. Whether a student requires assistance with math, science, language arts, or any other subject, the experienced tutors provide personalized attention and instruction to stay ahead of the curve as they face learning challenges.

