TAVO Media Group Announces Sponsorship of ACG CapCon24 in San Diego, Bringing Innovative Solutions and Networking Opportunities to Attendees

News provided by

TAVO Media Group

20 Feb, 2024, 08:39 ET

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAVO Media Group, a full-service creative, marketing, advertising, and public relations agency, is excited to announce its sponsorship of the Capital Connection at ACG San Diego's CapCon24 held February 21-22 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. This year's conference promises to be a must-attend gathering for Private Equity firms, IBanks, C-level leaders, and service providers to middle-market companies. TAVO is thrilled to participate with other conference sponsors, including Comerica Bank, US Bank, The San Diego Business Journal, Hibernia, and more.

Continue Reading
TAVO Media Group Booth, CapCon24
TAVO Media Group Booth, CapCon24

As part of the sponsorship, Bryant Walker, Founder and CEO at TAVO, will be the Master of Ceremonies for the much-anticipated '$10,000 Putt Challenge' at the Capital Connection reception on Wednesday night, February 21, 2024. Additionally, TAVO's new Vice President of Sales and Partnerships, Michael Walters, will be in attendance, and conference attendees will have the opportunity to meet the TAVO team at their booth throughout both days of the event.

Thanks to TAVO, attendees can experience a creative headshot opportunity with expert photographers. TAVO's innovative technology allows attendees to view their headshots in real time and select their favorite shot to be sent to them for review after the conference. The booth's modern and vibrant aesthetic provides the perfect backdrop for attendees to show off their personalities and network with other industry professionals. The headshot booth is an excellent opportunity for attendees to make a lasting impression on potential clients and partners.

Bryant Walker expressed his enthusiasm for the sponsorship, stating, "TAVO is honored to sponsor the CapCon24. We are committed to supporting the growth and success of businesses in the digital media landscape, and this event provides an excellent platform to connect with industry professionals and showcase our innovative solutions."

Carlos Martinez, President of ACG San Diego, commented, "We are thrilled to have TAVO as our Capital Connection sponsor for CapCon24. Their commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with the values of our conference, and we look forward to a successful and productive collaboration."

CapCon24 will feature insightful keynote speakers, engaging panel discussions, and valuable networking opportunities, making it a must-attend event for professionals in the M&A community.

In addition, Jay McCabe, Senior VP and Relationship Manager at Comerica Bank and Chair of CapCon24, shared his excitement about the upcoming event, saying, "We are delighted to have TAVO Media Group as the capital Connection Sponsor for this year's event. Their dedication to driving innovation in digital media aligns perfectly with the goals of CapCon24, and we look forward to a successful collaboration."

TAVO's participation as a sponsor demonstrates its commitment to supporting industry advancement and fostering meaningful connections within the community.

BUSINESS QUERIES:
Michael Walters
VP of Sales & Partnerships
[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Anne Stendel
Public Relations Specialist
[email protected] 
DIRECT: 818.297.2569

SOURCE TAVO Media Group

Also from this source

TAVO Media Group Partners with Psychologist Dr. Carla Gabris to Build a Brand Focused on Anxiety Treatment for Children, Adults, and Families

TAVO Media Group Partners with Psychologist Dr. Carla Gabris to Build a Brand Focused on Anxiety Treatment for Children, Adults, and Families

TAVO Media Group (www.tavomediagroup.com) announces its partnership with psychologist Dr. Carla Gabris (www.drcarlagabris.com) to develop a...

TAVO Media Group Partners with VECKTA to Empower Businesses in Streamlining Energy Systems Deployment

TAVO Media Group, is thrilled to announce its partnership with VECKTA, a software platform and marketplace for energy solutions. This strategic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Trade Show News

Image1

Small Business Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.